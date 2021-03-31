A Fair Haven woman who worked as a licensed nursing assistant at a long-term care facility in Rutland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly assaulted a resident in August.
Andrea L. Burke, 44, of Fair Haven, pleaded not guilty last month in Rutland criminal court to abuse of a vulnerable adult through assault and simple assault. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Burke was released without bail, but ordered not to have contact with the 83-year-old man she is accused of assaulting.
The charges against Burke are based on an affidavit written by Detective Paul Petralia, who works as an investigator with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation (OPR). The case had been referred to OPR on Nov. 2 by Adult Protective Services (APS). The APS report said the alleged incident happened Aug. 17 at Our House Too in Rutland.
Staff at Our House reported to APS the next day, Aug. 18, and provided surveillance footage as well, Petralia’s affidavit said.
Another caregiver, Megan Lee, said she found the patient sitting on the floor with a skin tear on his wrist.
Burke was fired by administrators at Our House, after they conducted an in-house investigation, the affidavit said.
Petralia said he watched the surveillance footage.
According to Petralia, the video seemed to show Burke and the patient fighting over binders near a counter that separates the kitchen from a living area.
The patient took two binders, which Burke took away from him, and when he tried to take a third, she appeared to hit his wrists three times with her fists.
Petralia said Burke crossed to the other side of the counter and put herself in a position that blocked the patient from reaching the area where the binders were located. The two of them bumped into each other several times as if he were trying to bypass her.
The patient struck Burke in the head, and Burke seemed to hit his upper torso with her elbow.
The footage shows the patient putting his hands around Burke’s neck until she grabbed his groin and broke free. She then walked away, Petralia said in the affidavit.
Petralia spoke with Lee on Nov. 5. He said she told him that night was her first working at Our House.
Lee told Petralia that she didn’t see any of the incident, but heard her “screaming” at the patient to get out of the kitchen.
Petralia said he and another investigator met with Burke Nov. 12 at the gazebo in the Fair Haven village green.
Burke allegedly admitted to struggling with the patient as he tried to get the binders.
“Burke advised that (the patient) made a mess the last time he went through the binders and that she was trying to prevent that from happening again,” Petralia said.
Burke said when the patient put his hands around her neck, she couldn’t breathe. She told the investigators the incident triggered her PTSD from a past relationship.
Burke allegedly told the investigators there were things she could have done differently, like walking away.
While Burke told the investigators she felt “dizzy and unsteady on her feet” after the incident, she said she didn’t report those feelings to Our House or seek medical help. She said she didn’t think Our House would cover her costs.
The charge of abusing a vulnerable adult is punishable by up to two years in prison if Burke is convicted. Simple assault is punishable by up to a year in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.