A local woman who was crossing Route 7 in Rutland Town on Sunday evening was killed after being hit by a sport utility vehicle, driven by a Rutland woman.
Nicole Roberson, 43, of Rutland, was crossing Route 7 near Seward Road around 6:45 p.m.
when she was hit by a 2018 Ford Escape being driven by Janet Salotti Page, 53, also of Rutland.
Police said Salotti Page was driving north near the Days Inn when her Escape hit Roberson.
Roberson was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Salotti Page reported no injuries
Police said no charges have been filed pending further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Nevison, of the Vermont State Police, at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.