Human trafficking is happening locally and may be taking different forms than the general public would expect, according to Avaloy Lanning, executive director of NewStory Center in Rutland.
During a meeting of Project VISION on Thursday, Lanning, who worked with victims of human trafficking before coming to Vermont, said the crime is happening “everywhere.”
“The question that I get most often is, ‘Is that really happening here?’ The answer is, yes, it’s really happening here. It’s happening in Rutland County, it’s happening all over Vermont, it’s happening in Maine and New Hampshire and Texas and Ohio and in China and Russia and Belarus and Mexico and all over the world,” she said.
Lanning mentioned a recent, “high-profile” case in Rutland that she said she believes “will probably rise to the level of human trafficking.”
She gave no specifics but in early January, the office of the U.S. Attorney for Vermont sent a press release that said an investigation of Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 50, of Rutland, who is facing federal charges of selling drugs and illegal possession of a gun is being investigated to determine whether he violated federal human trafficking statutes by “coercing addicted women to perform commercial sex acts.”
Human trafficking is defined in U.S law as applying to adults who are being sexually exploited for another person’s benefit, usually financially or sexually, through force, fraud or coercion. Lanning said many in the public may have an idea that trafficking involves women who are being exploited in the sex trade but said in her experience, the incidents can involve men and boys and can be working in a salon, factory, a home as a nanny or other situations.
For children, the definition is similar but a child always qualifies as trafficked if the child is trading sex for something of value, including money, food or shelter, and force, fraud and coercion don’t need to be proven.
Lanning said traffickers prey on people who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons, including poverty, illegal status in the United States if they’re not a citizen, age or addiction. Often the trafficker can control someone because the person is doing something illegal, sometimes at the direction of the trafficker.
“Traffickers are very, very adept at exploiting those vulnerabilities. … The message that I would want anyone to hear that’s being exploited by their trafficker, you aren’t doing anything wrong. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. If you’re working in the sex industry, if you are dealing drugs, whatever it is, you are not doing anything wrong. If you are being forced to do that work and you’re afraid to leave it, you’re afraid for your safety, you’re afraid for your family, and your trafficker is using that fear against you, you aren’t doing anything wrong. Reach out. Ask for help,” she said.
Throughout her career, Lanning said she’s heard many victims of trafficking say they believe that what has happened to them is their own fault and the result of their own bad choices.
“I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard all the language around that. (I would tell them,) ‘There is no choice that you made. You didn’t choose to be exploited in this way. You couldn’t have chosen to be exploited in this way.’ I want everyone to hear this. You didn’t choose this, but you can choose to leave because there are people out there who will support you,” she said.
Lanning said law enforcement and organizations like NewStory can help. She added that NewStory works with the victim to get what they want whether it’s to simply escape the situation or to try to seek justice through the criminal justice system.
Asked what members of the community could do to help, Lanning said NewStory staff often hear from people who tell them they suspect someone they know is being exploited.
“The thing we say to them is be a good listener. … Be there to listen. Let them know that you are a safe space, that they can tell their story, that they can ask for help,” she said.
Lanning added that she would ask people not to intervene. She said she has the same advice for people who contact NewStory about potential violence cases and said those looking for help are told that abusers and traffickers can be very dangerous. Intervening can also put those trying to help and the victim in danger.
Someone who wants to help should also consider contacting law-enforcement agencies. Lanning said many cases of human trafficking were discovered because of observant neighbors.
Lanning said people who might be victims of trafficking can call the NewStory crisis hotline at 802-775-3232, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week; 911 or 211. She also pointed out that 911 can be reached by text if a victim has access to a phone but can’t risk talking.
NewStory is the domestic violence services provider for Rutland County and serves victims of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking. It is one of three domestic violence programs in Vermont that is participating in a grant funded program to help victims of human trafficking in collaboration with law enforcement officials.
