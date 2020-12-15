BRANDON — A good memory comes in handy when you’re older than 90 and have decided to write a book about your life.
“I have a photographic memory,” said Sanford Rouse, 92, of Neshobe House. “I can remember things back to when I was 5 years old.”
Which means that while Rouse remembers trudging a mile to a one-room schoolhouse in East Shoreham in 40 below zero temperatures, he also remembers when President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted the New Deal to get the United States out of the Great Depression.
“We also had, back then, they called it the poor house. Nowadays they call it the food shelf,” Rouse said. “We had commodities like canned peaches, cans of peanut butter, for everybody. At the time the Depression was going on, those were years we can’t forget. It lives in your heart forever.”
His new book, “Days of Yesteryear,” is, however, not a depressing read. Rouse said Tuesday that he decided to write about his life growing up and living in the Brandon area so people could have something relaxing to read about.
“I wanted to do something where people could relax and feel something comfortable,” he said. “I didn’t want to write anything about the political stuff today because I wouldn’t know where to begin, nobody would.”
He’s already sold 100 copies of the book. People can buy them from him directly at Neshobe House, or they can get a copy at Carr’s Gifts. At least they will when the next 50 copies get printed. Rouse said he thinks they’ll sell out quickly again, and he’s not done writing.
“This is my first book. I want to write more. I want to get over the holidays, and then we’ll see,” he said.
“He and his family have been around the area for years. His son, Billy, had a video store and clothing store for a while. Sanford worked at the A&P for years, too. He’s well-known around town. He goes to all the basketball games at Otter Valley, he’s always been a big supporter of the sports down there,” said Carr’s owner, Bernie Carr, adding that he had to sell his own copy before he could finish reading it and now hopes to get more before the holidays. “I glanced through it while I had it, it’s very folksy, it’s very from-the-heart, the section I read. He’s a good storyteller and he’s always got a good story for you when u see him on the street or talk to him at a ballgame.”
Rouse said the book is two parts, his childhood and his life after getting married.
“My father and mother came from two different worlds,” he said. “My mother came from Havana, Cuba, where her father was shot off a horse in the Spanish-American War, so her mother had to raise six kids.”
His father was from Troy in northern Vermont. The family all came to work for the Birchard family on their farm in East Shoreham. Rouse had a brother nine years his senior and another a year younger. The latter still lives in Castleton. The Birchards, Jonas and Harriet, who most called Nettie, were like foster grandparents, said Rouse.
“My brother and I remember going with our father down to the railroad station in East Shoreham when they had the railroad cars, and we would have to go down with a wagon and horses, and I’d get the pig grain, the cow grain, the chicken feed and also various other kinds of grain to feed our livestock,” he said.
Some of his favorite recollections seem to be of the natural world around him and the beauty of the landscape.
“You could look on a clear day from the hill in the summertime and you could see Lake Dunmore, Moosalamoo and it was a million dollar view, the landscape was beautiful,” he said. “I’m interested in things like this because that’s part of my story.”
His story is about 85 pages and sells for $20. It’s printed by Rutland Printing Co. on Lincoln Avenue in Rutland City. Rouse said the late Bette Moffett once suggested to him that he write a book, and it was Kevin Thornton, of Brandon, who finally said something that got him working on it.
“He pushed the magic button, he told me, he says, ‘Your kids will be proud of you, your family will be proud of you, your friends will be proud of you, you should do this,’ so it kind of jump-started my initiative, you know?” said Rouse, adding that Thornton also helped him with the digital aspects of getting his work printed.
