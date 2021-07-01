BRANDON — For his second book, 93-year-old Sanford Rouse is taking his fans to school.
“The Little Red Schoolhouse” will be available by late summer or early fall, said Rouse on Wednesday. It’s a follow-up to his first book, “Days of Yesteryear,” which came out in late 2020 and moved a few hundred copies.
While “Days of Yesteryear” was about Rouse’s life growing up around Brandon, “The Little Red Schoolhouse” focuses on Rouse’s education.
The title refers to a literal little red schoolhouse he attended in East Shoreham, where he’s originally from. Rouse was among the last seven children to be educated there. Beside himself, the final class consisted of his brother, Charlie Rouse, Edith Delano, Arthur Jimmo, Joyce Jimmo, David Lacoss and Rachael Lacoss.
The kids encompassed the second, third, sixth and seventh grades.
“The teacher was from Benson, Vermont, her name was Mary Williamson,” said Rouse. “It was her first year of teaching... Her folks used to have a hardware store in Benson.”
Rouse lives at Neshobe House and had dwelled in the area for most of his life. His books are written mainly from his recollections.
“We were the last students to ever attend that school, so it was kind of a historical event in a way,” he said. “When we left the school for the following year we went to the Richville School. The Richville School was about a mile from my house in East Shoreham, to the west of us.”
His teacher at the new school was Katherine Howard, of Benson. Rouse remembers her because she went out of her way to connect with her students.
“She was the one who wanted to take photos of all of the students and wrote the names on the back of the photos for each child and also the grades we were in,” he said.
The students at Richville took a bus to school, which in this case was a green panel truck that could hold between eight and 10 kids. Rouse remembers one day the daughter of the driver warned the children against going home in it, as she believed her father had been drinking all day.
“So for safety’s sake, she didn’t want us getting in an accident with her father,” Rouse said.
At the end of that year, Ms. Howard did something special for her students. According to Rouse, she arranged for them to have a picnic on the lawn of the Methodist Church in Middlebury.
“After the picnic we would go to the campus theater in Middlebury and see “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in color,” said Rouse.
Rouse said his family then moved to Middlebury.
“The red schoolhouse is still there, standing,” said Rouse. “Some young couple, the last I knew, bought the schoolhouse. They’ve added on a little bit.”
He learned this one day when he and a friend of his drove by the place. Rouse stayed in the vehicle because of his mobility issues, while his friend talked to the couple.
“They waved to me ... they loved the old schoolhouse, last I knew.”
