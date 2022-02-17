BRANDON — Sanford Rouse’s second book is available now, according to the author himself.
Rouse is a 93-year-old town resident with a long memory who has authored two books about his time growing up in the Brandon area. His latest is “The Little Red Schoolhouse,” chronicling his time in the local school system. He wrote it in 2021 and said this week that it’s now available at Carr’s Gifts on Center Street, and can be bought from him directly.
His first book was “Days of Yesteryear,” which he published in 2020. Fans of local history picked up a hundred or so copies, according to Rouse.
