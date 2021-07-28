Staff at the American Red Cross are asking local donors to make an appointment at one of the upcoming blood drives in their area to help meet what the organization describes as an emergency need due to a blood shortage.
“Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now,” said a release announcing the drives.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year and needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the hospital demand.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now, according to the Red Cross.
To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767, or 1-800-RED CROSS.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
In Rutland, there will be drives from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the American Legion on Washington Street and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Godnick Hall on Deer Street.
