MOUNT HOLLY — Over the next several weeks, 10 local brewers will give the world a taste of what Vermont-grown hops are made of.
The Vermont Hop Project, spearheaded by Champlain Valley Hops, based in Starksboro, will better define what elements hops grown in-state bring to the table, said Champlain Valley Hops Sales Manager Max Licker on Wednesday.
“We’re trying to do a lot of sensory work to figure out how our Vermont grown hops are different from hops grown in more traditional growing areas, specifically the Pacific Northwest United States where about 98% of the hops in the country are grown,” said Licker.
According to Licker, before Prohibition, Vermont was one of the country’s biggest growers of hops, second only to New York.
“But the industry moved out west after Prohibition, and we’re working to bring it back,” said Licker.
The farm reached out to 10 Vermont beer makers, some big, some small, some well-established and some new to the scene, he said. The plan is for them all to release brews using Vermont-grown hops and to collect not only their feedback, but opinions from customers as to what stands out with the hops.
Among those chosen was Mount Holly Beer Co., in Mount Holly. It’s a new brewery, having shipped its first batch in December.
“I’ve been home brewing for about 10 years, just as a hobby outside of work, so beer, cider, wine,” said Daniel Tilly, who co-owns Mount Holly Beer with David Mango. “We actually have a tiny, tiny vineyard out here in Mount Holly,” said Tilly. “We make incredibly average wine because it’s not the best place to grow grapes, regrettably. Obviously cider is incredible with Vermont-grown apples, so the cider had been great.”
Mount Holly Beer Co. hopes to have its contribution to the project available soon. It will be a beer in the German tradition, only with a few tweaks.
“If no one told you what you were drinking beforehand, you’d mistake it for a pilsner very easily,” he said. “It’s very traditional in a lot of senses, it uses a traditional German yeast.”
He aims to have a QR code on the brews, which will let people access an online survey to give their thoughts and opinions on the beer.
“It’s going to be a forum where people can fill out the flavor they’re picking out and we’re crossing our fingers that they give us their honest take,” he said.
Licker said Champlain Valley Hops is soliciting feedback on the Vermont Hop Project beers as well, but will do so through its Instagram page (bit.ly/0310hops).
“Most beers traditionally use multiple hop varieties, so the whole point of this project was to get brewers to brew single hop beers highlighting each one of our major varieties so that we can learn about them more, how to market them to brewers, and how to help build a more cohesive language around Vermont-grown hops and the industry in general,” said Licker.
He said there should be about 30 beers in total released through this project.
Besides Mount Holly Beer Co., participating breweries include: Black Flannel Brewing, Four Quarters Brewing, Foam Brewers, Hired Hand Brewing, Rock Art Brewery, Frost Beer Works, Upper Pass Beer, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and Wunderkammer Biermanufaktur.
