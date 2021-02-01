BRANDON — Thinking the Everyone Eats program was about to end, some locals decided to get cooking with the Brandon version.
Everyone Eats is a program that buys meals from restaurants and gives them to people struggling with food insecurity. It was born out of the pandemic and slated to end in 2021, but ended up being renewed.
“What we did, it’s a drive-through food distribution,” said Colleen Wright, assistant to the recreation director in Brandon, head of the Brandon Toy Project, and organizer of Get It and Go, the program modeled after Everyone Eats, which she and others have also been volunteering with. “And it’s supported by local businesses who give us money and local cooks make the food and off it goes. This week we have Sorelle, they’re a young catering company and they do a great job.”
She said Get It and Go will be at 5 p.m. every Monday from now until May at the Brandon American Legion. Anyone can simply drive up and get as many meals as they like. One hundred meals go out each event, she said.
“It’s Brandon, everybody supports everything. and they just come out, it’s super positive,” she said. “We hand out food, people are happy to take it, and it’s all delicious.”
Sorelle was offering a ziti bake with garlic bread and brownies this week. Next Monday will be Stacey Mohan.
“I decided to do a traditional meal, so we’re going to do turkey breast with mashed potatoes, carrots, and rice pudding,” Mohan said. “It’s actually a really good program because a lot of people are able to use it and there’s no income restrictions, nobody is worried about who’s showing up to get it or whatever, and I know a lot of great people have stepped up and made some really good meals, so I decided I would take a turn and my turn was going to be a traditional meal that people would really be happy about.”
Wright and Mohan said the idea behind Get It and Go was more in line with giving other home cooks a break for a night, rather than tackling any serious food insecurity issues.
Mohan said she developed her big meal skills volunteering with the Brando Toy Project, which uses big feeds as a way of raising money.
“There are always so many people in Brandon wanting to help with things, so I had lots of helpers and it’ll be pretty great,” she said.
Cooking Feb. 15 will be Dallas Ladd, assisted by Lesa Pratt. Ladd said Monday that she and Wright were helping the Everybody Eats program, delivering and distributing around Brandon the meals made in Rutland. She’s cooked for Get It and Go before. The program got rolling in January.
“We made shepherds pie and homemade rolls. My next cook is going to be chicken and biscuits, and brownies,” she said. “We’re going for comfort food with some nutrition in it.”
The meals are free, said Wright, adding that donations collected have gone into fixing up the American Legion’s kitchen.
