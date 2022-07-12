WELLS — After 20 years, the owner of the Wells Country Store is looking to sell.
“We’re keeping it open,” said owner Juli Haley, on Tuesday, a little more than a week after she announced on Facebook that she was in search of a buyer. “I love this store, I love this community, and I want to sell it while I’m still in love instead of when I hate it and can’t stand it anymore. I’m getting older, and I think the store has great potential still that somebody who is younger could take this place so much further than I can.”
She’s happy to wait another 10 years for the right buyer if need be, but several people have already expressed interest and will be looking over the store this week.
It was about 20 years ago that Haley came to this region from Iowa, where she grew up, looking for a little country store to own and operate.
“I had been taking care of my mom; she had a long-term terminal illness, and she died. So it presented an opportunity to do something else,” said Haley. “My best friend from college lives in New Hampshire, her husband is an air-traffic controller, so she said, hey, why don’t you move out here somewhere?”
A small ad for the Wells store, placed in Yankee Magazine by Rutland realtor Mark Benetatos, caught her eye. When Haley came, she actually looked at several little country stores, from Poultney to Lebanon, New Hampshire, with the Wells Country Store being last on her list.
“It was just magical,” she said. “I knew right then that this was my destiny; a cute country store, a cute town, it just felt like driving into home.”
She met her husband, Tim Haley, at the store. They were married in 2010.
Her parents had been small-business owners, so for Haley owning a small business herself wasn’t unusual. Her working life has had quite a range. She’s been a counselor in a group home, spent time in the fishing industry and worked in hospitality, going from California to Alaska, then back to different parts of Iowa.
According to Haley, the Wells Country Store has been a country store since 1832. She bought it from the Lippincott family, who’d owned it for a short time, having bought it from Bob and Nancy Dingman, who’d run it for about 25 years.
Haley said that when she took over she went about setting consistent hours, pairing down the store’s offerings to what locals, lakeside folks and tourists really wanted — Bread, milk, eggs, good beer and wine — and brightening the place up.
“I think country stores in Vermont are so needed because we don’t have the bigger markets and you have to travel to Rutland or Manchester, White River Junction, to get your groceries,” she said.
Country store owners have to get creative and get to know their customers, she said.
“Our business is primarily a deli, prepared foods. I do a lot of baked goods. We’re known for our muffins and doughnuts and croissants, and things in the morning; coffee,” she said. “We’re also known for nice wine, nice beer. That kind of thing.”
Baked breakfast goods are what helped secure the long-term employment of Lindsey Hathaway, who estimated she’s worked for Haley for about 14 years in total.
“When I turned 15, I started going to a private school and the bus would pick me up in front of the store,” said Hathaway. “I’d go inside and eat a muffin and wait for the school bus. It felt comfortable from the minute I sat there, which isn’t an easy thing, for a teenage girl to feel comfortable in their own skin, and I just felt comfortable.”
She worked for Haley until she went off to school, married and had children. Her son was 8 months old when she returned. He’s now starting school and the store gives Hathaway the flexibility she needs.
“Over the years it turned into a family,” she said. “Juli has helped me in some of my worst times. Juli keeps me here, the store keeps me here, it’s my home. She made something extremely beautiful. She should be proud of it.”
Haley said she’s employed about 50 people in total over the years, with her first employee, K.G. Lyford, being with her until 2020 and only leaving because of safety concerns about the pandemic.
Whoever she sells to will have to make the business their own and make themselves known to their customers, she said.
“People don’t support the business, they support the face, and to support the face, you have to be out there in the store making relationships, it’s all about relationships,” she said.
Andy Paluch, of TPW Manchester, is the agent Haley is using. According to the listing on TPW’s site, the asking price is $699,000, and as of Tuesday it had been on the market for 12 days. The 3,416 square foot building has a commercial kitchen, café, bakery and ice-cream parlor. It also hosts two commercial spaces, currently occupied.
