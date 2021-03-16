FAIR HAVEN — A couple from Lake Bomoseen has doubled the funds raised by the town’s pet mayor, bringing money for the new dog park to just more than $10,000.
“We’ve been going to West Rutland, to that dog park, but it’s a little farther away,” said Lori Kelton, on Tuesday. “It’ll be nice to have one that’s close by.”
Kelton and her husband, Ric, have lived in the area for the past 20 years. Ric has a financial planning business in Albany, New York, and the pair mostly work from home. They handed their donation check over to town officials on Tuesday.
“We’ve had pets all our lives, and we lost our most recent one about 3 years ago,” said Kelton.
The couple miss having animals, but prior to the pandemic had been enjoying some traveling. Kelton said they didn’t like leaving their pets with other people when they were away. Fortunately, their adult children have adopted pets from shelters and they enjoy pet-sitting.
“They’re both married and got their first dogs, both rescues, and so we’ve been enjoying the dogs though them,” Kelton said.
Fair Haven’s pet mayor is Murfee, a therapy dog owned by Linda Barker. This is his second term. The original pet mayor was Lincoln, a goat, whose election garnered Fair Haven national media coverage. The pet mayors were elected to help raise funds for town projects, and between Murfee and Lincoln, several thousand dollars were raised last year for a new playground.
The Keltons said they learned of the dog park in Fair Haven and its pet mayor through the news and Facebook, and decided to help by contacting Barker.
“People want this dog park, and they are coming out of the woodwork to make sure it gets done,” said Barker on Monday.
The Fur Haven Dog Park fund only had $1,800 in it a week and a half ago, said Barker. This was around the same time the Keltons approached her and said they’d match $5,000. Baker said by selling billboards to local businesses, the fund reached the $5,000 goal for the match rather quickly.
All told, it’ll cost between $15,000 and $18,000 to get the dog park set up, said Barker, though how much needs to be raised is in flux. People keep donating money and equipment, she said.
“Some of the things I thought we would have to pay for, somebody yesterday gave me money for two of the very nice convertible park benches, so that’s $400 that isn’t going to have to be raised, somebody else is donating gravel, I mean it’s amazing,” she said.
On May 1, the Bark in the Park fundraiser is set to take place, featuring a 50/50 basket raffle, dog-kissing booth, and silent auction. Barker said local artisans are donating statues and the like to be auctioned off, and she expects the event will do well. Bricks for a memorial park are being sold as well, she said.
Visit bit.ly/0316Dog to find updates on the park at the Friends of the Fair Haven Dog Park Facebook page.
