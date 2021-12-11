During an appearance on the PBS News Hour on Thursday, a Rutland Regional Medical Center doctor expressed a bleak view about the pandemic in Vermont.
“We definitely saw a big peak a few weeks after the Halloween holiday, and we’re seeing another peak now on the coattails of that, likely related to Thanksgiving and small indoor group gatherings. We have seen nothing however other than increased number of cases for the last several weeks and unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight,” Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer for Rutland Regional Medical Center, told PBS reporter William Brangham.
Brangham started his report by saying Vermont was “held up as a model for how to handle this pandemic.”
Hildebrant said he believes there are questions, like those raised during the PBS story, about why Vermont, where many residents have been vaccinated, is now experiencing a surge of new COVID cases.
On Friday, the Vermont Department of Health’s online vaccine dashboard said 84% of Vermonters, 5 years or older, had gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 77% had completed their vaccinations. But the COVID dashboard showed 740 new cases of COVID had been identified, a record for new cases in the state.
Hildebrant said he believed there were a few factors that explained the contradiction of a state with high vaccination rates having a large number of COVID cases.
He said while early in the pandemic there was talk that vaccinating about 75% of the population would trigger “herd immunity,” that theory was based on the native virus of COVID-19 and not the delta variant which is more transmissible.
While Hildebrant said he didn’t know whether there was an established estimate for herd immunity that would resist delta, he estimated the number to be in the 90% range.
The RRMC doctor rejected any argument that Vermont’s high vaccination rate, but surge of cases showed that vaccines or other mediation efforts, like masks or hand washing were ineffective.
Hildebrant pointed to the end of the winter in 2021, toward the beginning of the year, when COVID cases in Vermont were much lower.
“A lot has changed. Vaccine immunity has waned. People are far less likely to be masking in indoor spaces. There’s far more gatherings that are occurring. Most of the cases in the emergency department are related to unmasked exposures, in small groups, usually dining, and that kind of activity was just not happening last year. So, yeah, we’re seeing a high number of cases, not just at random. It’s because people have changed behavior and vaccine immunity has waned, and we haven’t all been boosted,” he said.
He added that while Vermonters were quick to get vaccinated, they haven’t acted as rapidly to get booster shots.
“It’s been 10 months, and vaccines wane in their efficacy over time, all vaccines do, and people who are more than six months out from their shots are more likely to get infected with COVID,” he said.
While those people are less likely to get a serious case of COVID that requires hospitalization, they can spread the virus which can be especially dangerous to the unvaccinated.
“Unfortunately, we have not seen the kind of uptake with the booster shots as we saw with the original vaccine series,” he said.
On Friday, a news release from the office of Gov. Phil Scott said he and Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, were leading the “Boost Up VT” campaign to encourage Vermonters to get a booster shot.
The release said 42% of Vermonters, 18 and older, have gotten a booster, the highest percentage in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)
“I thank Vermonters who have already gotten a booster, but we still have many more who need that higher level of protection,” said Scott in a statement.
An increase in COVID cases has been expected in Vermont as the weather gets colder and more people spend time in enclosed indoor spaces that are heated. Hildebrant said that pattern is the opposite in the south where people spend more time in enclosed indoor spaces that have air-conditioning.
Hildebrant shared some advice for residents, especially the hard-hit Rutland County area.
“Do the right thing for your community and your state. Let’s continue to be an example for the country, and sign up to get our vaccines and booster shots,” he said.
Hildebrant encouraged safe holiday gatherings for those who are planning to see family and friends. He said guests should be vaccinated and boosted and no one has symptoms. If there is an unvaccinated proposed guest or someone with symptoms, he suggested offering a remote option especially if there are unvaccinated children in the home.
A regular clinic, for regular COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster shots, is hosted by the state Department of Health in the parking lot in front of the former Kmart at Diamond Run Mall in Rutland.
The website healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine gives hours and dates for booster clinics and will be updated as clinics are added.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
