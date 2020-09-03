Rutland County farmers, working with the Vermont Farmers Food Center, got creative this year to keep their businesses growing as the pandemic hit, according to Heidi Lynch, operations and development director at the center.
Lynch said a few things were obvious from the early days of the changes caused by Vermont’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. The supply chain of products, including groceries, was being disrupted and there were a large number of residents who were interested in buying fresh food from local sources.
“Infrastructure became a big player in that, and that’s what this farm center has been founded on, and it’s our mission. We had the space, and we had the longer term goals and it was like, all of a sudden, all our longer term goals of being a connector and a food hub and getting distribution so more of our small growers can sell to grocery stores or sell to hospitals or just sell to various outlets, was all of a sudden, ‘We need to do this now,’” she said.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) initially helped local farmers during the pandemic by offering a space for a winter market but soon the state’s shutdown orders affected them as well.
Like many other businesses responding to COVID, the VFFC went online. Lynch said the sales made over the spring and summer months were especially important to local growers because they provided the profit that sustains a farm until the next growing season starts.
Once the online farmers’ market was up and running, producers would let staff at the VFFC know what crops they had available and in what quantities. Customers could shop through the website, and the VFFC staff would aggregate the sales, communicate the orders to the farmers so the items could be brought to the center. The orders would be packed into bags and available for pick at the VFFC on Saturdays.
The online sales started in April and Lynch said that even though the farmers’ market reopened in May, the internet sales continue to be strong.
Lynch said there was already an interest in buying food directly from producers but the spread of a very contagious virus seemed to affect people’s thinking.
“Everybody’s awareness became, ‘Oooh, yeah, what does it mean when my food gets trucked across the country?’ and ‘How many hands touched that before it’s sitting in the grocery store?’ versus ‘I can go right to a farm and those farmers who I know and I’m aware of what their practices are right now to make that everyone’s safe and healthy and I can buy that food.’ It’s two steps versus a whole invisible chain that many of us think little about until something like this happened,” she said.
Lynch said some local farmers began to put their farmstands to more active use. She said those that weren’t already selling directly to customers from their farms had a triple handicap because they lost their outlet at the farmers’ market, they needed to develop a farmstand, and they had to do their best to develop a social media presence to let customers know of the presence of a new farmstand and what was available there.
“Those who had their farmstands, (when they were) speaking to us, they were like, ‘We’re selling out.’ We’re seeing crazy volume.’ ‘A lot of out of state plates.’ … They all saw upticks in business so several of them planted more, seeing that. They were like, although we lost restaurant accounts, sales to schools or places like that that were shut down and nobody was eating there but there was tons of emergency food service work going on, and there’s tons of other distribution outlets that cropped up to address everybody’s need,” she said.
Some of that demand for crops has dropped off but the VFFC is still working to connect producers with buyers. For instance, VFFC staff will be packing 700 bags of food today that was purchased by the Killington resort to be distributed from Pico later today.
On Wednesday, Farm to Families food boxes, a program supported by the CARES Act funding, were put together at the center on West Street in Rutland.
Lynch said some local farms also saw an increase in Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, subscriptions, through which residents pay an upfront fee in exchange for a regularly provided bag of fresh produce through the season.
“Several farms I spoke to, their CSA’s sold out earlier and in larger numbers than they were used to so, again, just seeing heightened demand,” she said
