When the Green Mountain Care Board approved hospital budgets for Fiscal Year 2020 last month, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center were granted rate increases.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said the two main things the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) consider when hospitals submit their budgets are the growth of net patient revenue and the proposed rate increase.
Rutland Regional officials are expecting a decline in revenue, attributable to the pandemic, so their proposed budget included a 6% increase, which was granted by the GMCB.
“Because we project volumes to be down this year, even with the rate increase, we’re only going to have about six tenths of 1% of an operating margin,” Fort said.
Fort said he would characterize the budget as “tight” but added the rate increase granted was the largest Rutland Regional has requested during the past five years.
During that time, Rutland’s charge increases have averaged 1.8% each year.
Anna Noonan, president and COO of Central Vermont Medical Center, or CVMC, said their proposed budget was what they expected to need to continue delivering services and goods patients expect.
“The challenges we face here at CVMC are not unlike the challenges faced by other health care systems in the state and around the country,” she said
Noonan pointed to the continued rise in costs for pharmaceuticals and “travelers” instead of full-time, permanent medical staff. The challenges grew because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
The proposed budget requested an 8.5% commercial rate increase but the GMCB approved an increase of 7%, leaving the Berlin hospital potentially “short about $1 million.”
“Which is not insignificant for an organization of our size,” Noonan said.
Administrators will be looking at the services offered throughout the CVMC system in hopes of finding greater efficiencies, she added.
In Vermont, hospitals submit their budgets to the GMCB, a presentation is made about the proposed budgets, which is open to the public, and then GMCB issues a decision. The process continued this year although the presentations were remote.
Fort said he believed the revenue projections submitted by RRMC may have been the most conservative of any Vermont hospital which generated some questions from GMCB members.
Fort said the financial staff had done the best they could to make accurate projections but said it was a challenge because of the continued unpredictability caused by the pandemic.
While many elective procedures halted after a state of emergency was declared in Vermont are now allowed, Fort said the budget contemplates there will still be an impact. For instance, staff at the Rutland hospital have hired staff and installed equipment to screen all coming in and individual offices are seeing fewer patients so visits can be spread out over time and distance to avoid forcing people into close contact.
“We just do not believe we’re going to see the same volume with all the other COVID activities in place over the next year,” he said.
Noonan said she thought the concerns heard by CVMC from GMCB members were similar to questions raised at other hospital budget presentations.
“We’re all trying to do our part to reduce the cost of health care in general across the state so increases were something I think were a concern for the Green Mountain Care Board. Obviously what we were trying to help the (GMCB) understand is that the costs of health care are not entirely within our control,” she said.
Noonan said the rate increases are implemented in different ways through the health care system. She said she didn’t expect an individual patient would see an increase of 7% if undergoing a procedure next year similar to a procedure the patient had done a year ago.
Kevin Mullin, chairman of the GMCB said Friday he believed this year was “basically the toughest budget year since the (GMCB) was formed because there was so much uncertainty this year.”
“COVID-19 affected hospitals differently so it wasn’t just some across the board percentage impact on what they saw for a hit to their revenues,” he said.
Larger hospitals got “hit harder” when they lost revenues from elective surgeries but Mullin said he believed the federal government deserved credit for getting relief funding out quickly.
While Mullin said he heard dire projections for rural hospitals, he pointed out no Vermont hospitals, even the Springfield hospital that declared bankruptcy, had shut down.
“It was an interesting year. We always try to take all of the 14 budgets as their own story,” he said.
In a statement, Mullin said the GMCB’s “paramount consideration” is sustainable hospitals to ensure Vermonters’ access to health care.
Go to gmcboard.vermont.gov/FY21IndividualHospitalBudgetIndividual for more information about the hospital budgets, and the written decisions.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.