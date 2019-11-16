PITTSFORD — It wasn’t a buck, but one hunter had something interesting to show off at Keith’s Country Store on Saturday, the opening day of the rifle deer season.
Adam Parry and his son, Gavin, of Pittsford, were out hunting for white tails Saturday morning when they found the carcass of a moose.
“The coyotes were still circling it this morning when we got there,” Adam said. “Spread parts all over the place, couple legs and the pelvis bone.”
He brought the skull and antlers to Keith’s Country Store where he and Gavin planned to eat breakfast and saw a Fish and Wildlife Department truck parked there.
While there are many places hunters can check their deer in, only 23 are “biological reporting stations,” where extra data is collected by state biologists, department staff, and volunteers.
Parry asked Joel Flewelling, fish and wildlife specialist staffing the Keith’s station, if he could tell anything about the age and size of the moose based on its skull and antlers.
Flewelling said he wasn’t sure about the age, but estimated the moose weighed at least 800 pounds.
Adam Parry said he’ll likely bleach the skull to clean it, but he’s not sure where he’ll hang it. He and his son planned to head back to the woods later that afternoon to try for a buck.
Ted Thompson, of Rutland, was another hunter stopping in at Keith’s with a buck to weigh in opening day. He and his friend Jim Knox, also of Rutland, were hunting in Wallingford on National Forest land.
“Just went out and froze our butts off this morning, waiting in a tree stand for a deer to come,” Thompson said. His deer had five points and weighed 138 pounds.
“Yeah, we know the area very well, hunted there our whole lives. We don’t hunt anywhere else. ... We cut them up ourselves. It’s a lot of work,” he said.
Thompson said he doesn’t usually get a deer on opening day.
Brian Mandirola, of Connecticut, nearly beat his previous record with a 10 point, 163 pound deer. He said his family has had a hunting camp in North Chittenden since the 1940s and this is his 40th year hunting there with his family. His record is a 165 pound deer.
“He was just walking along, chasing a doe,” said Mandirola.
Flewelling was assisted by Gabrielle Bickford, administrative assistant with the Fish and Wildlife Department, and Kayla Fitchette, a volunteer whose worked for the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.
“I’ve seen some nice bucks today, heavy weights,” said Flewelling. “There’s plenty of feed in the woods this fall.
He said in addition to weighing the deer and recording their antler points, they’ve been collecting teeth.
“We’re asking all hunters to pull a tooth for the entire season, but we’ll pull one as well,” he said. “I try to age the deer looking at the wear on the teeth. It’s an educated guess. Pulling the tooth and sending it to the lab is more accurate, but I try to guess the age. Then we look at antler points, beam diameter, antlers and the spread of the antlers.”
The data the department collects offers insight into the health of the deer herd and is compared to past data, allowing the state to adjust harvest rules as needed.
The rifle season ends Dec. 1.
