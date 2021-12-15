Staff Writer
Area students met up with officers from the Rutland City Police Department on Tuesday to renew a holiday tradition and “Shop With a Cop” at Walmart choosing presents for the kids and their families which were paid for by donors that included the officers themselves.
Capt. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD,) brought the event to the local police in 2017 when he came to Vermont from North Carolina. It has continued during every holiday season although last year, because of the pandemic, the officers bought presents without the children accompanying them.
This year, students from the Northeast Primary, Northwest Primary and Rutland Intermediate Schools came to the store at different times on Tuesday and got paired up with a police officer or volunteer to “shop” for clothing and shoes they might need and then to look at toys and games they might want.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Walmart, Berkshire Bank and the RCPD Police Benevolent Association (PBA,) Shop With a Cop serves an important community purpose, according to Plemmons.
“I like to bridge that gap between law enforcement and the community and showing the kids that we’re there for them, and we can help. (Also) seeing their faces light up when we buy some gifts for them that they might need,” he said.
Not everything was necessarily about what a little kid might need. James Labelle, a kindergarten student, was clearly thrilled to find a little robe covered with images of Spider-Man.
“I can’t wait to take a shower and put this on,” he announced.
Paul Boyer, president of the Kiwanis in Rutland, said the club had a long commitment to helping local kids.
“To me, the most amazing thing about (Shop With a Cop) is that sometimes, as we go through, some of the kids will want to get things for their siblings and it just melts my heart to see they can’t wait to help give their siblings some things too,” he said.
Kerry Coarse, principal of Rutland Intermediate, said students from grades three through six were participating on Tuesday. Teachers and counselors nominated students who they believed would benefit from being part of Shop With a Cop. She said the intermediate school was a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports school and she hoped the students would learn from the positive interaction with police and others in their community.
“Our trait this month is gratitude. We talked about that on our way here that (the students) need to be gracious, they need to be respectful so all of those character traits that we’ve been working on, we hope they put into practice today whether they’re shopping for themselves or, some of them already on the bus ride over, they’re excited about picking out things for their family as well,” she said.
One of the students, Skylar Berry, who is in sixth grade, was shopping with Rutland Town Police Officer, Angie Schermerhorn, the town’s school resource officer. Berry said they had been looking at clothes and sweaters for the winter season at the time she was interviewed.
“I really am thankful that we can do this because it’s just nice to get new stuff and I’m thankful that I have a nice person to do it with,” she said.
Berry said she was looking for “things she could use” and said thank you when told she was a very practical kid.
Logan Braley, another sixth-grade student, was in the toy department but said he had been picking out something for his younger sister, who is 8 and a student at Northeast Primary.
But Braley, shopping with RCPD Officer James Rajda, admitted he had picked out a few items he liked.
“Just two things,” he said. “Not too many.”
Asked what he liked best about Shop With a Cop, Braley said “it was fun.”
Bo Sizemore, store manager of the Rutland Walmart, said the store had made “multiple contributions” to the event but didn’t say for how much. He said it was “good to help out (and) spread a little joy” especially at a time when there is still a lot of uncertainty.
“Anything to help with the community and kids are always a good start,” he said.
Setting a striking example, Katherine Brady, a financial adviser at RNL & Associates, or Berkshire Bank, was helping Sarah Bermier, a first-grader, have a special day, gesturing largely to items across the store and making the experience seem like a game for an elementary school student.
Brady has been part of the Rutland Shop With a Cop since it started.
Brady said she loves the event and has two kids of her own, 9 and 5, and she and her family feel fortunate for what they have.
“Being a kid is tough right now, in every aspect, not only COVID but just the world we live in so the ability to have them come here for a few hours and to shop for things they want and need … What else can you ask for?” she said.
Brady added she thought it was more special because she got to share the experience with members of the local police department.
Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, of the RCPD, who serves as the leader of Project VISION, said he was happy officers were in the store again with the students they were helping.
“I think getting back in person is the point of it, right? Shop With a Cop? Having a positive experience with law enforcement at a young age as well as providing some needed items for the kids,” he said.
Sheldon added that the event was a chance to meet some “really interesting, really nice people.”
Police and students had a busy morning, going through the store and finding the right sneakers and the coolest T-shirt and the most fun toy while the adult volunteers kept the whole process on budget, but Plemmons had a simple explanation to explain all the activity.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said.
The program is run on donations, which can be made to the Rutland City Police Department Police Benevolent Association so they can serve more children.
