A local man is facing criminal charges after police said he tried to flee from them, allegedly driving 80 mph on Allen Street, where the speed limit in 35 mph, on Sunday.
Kyle E. Warner, 31, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of attempting to elude law-enforcement officers.
Warner was released without bail, but ordered not to drive any motor vehicles.
The charges against Warner were based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he and Officer James Rajda were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant on South Main Street in Rutland on Sunday around 1:50 a.m.
Plemmons said police had gotten an anonymous tip that Warner was inside a car in the restaurant’s parking lot. Plemmons said police determined there was a warrant for Warner’s arrest.
When police got to the McDonald’s, they found a black Volvo station wagon with the brake lights on and with a temporary license plate, made of paper, in the back window.
Rajda said he saw two people, Stephanie Horvath, 37, and Warner in the station wagon. He told Plemmons both appeared to have “passed out.”
The affidavit said Rajda was unable to wake either one from outside the car. Plemmons said he could see drug paraphernalia in the Volvo and said police were concerned Warner and Horvath could have overdosed and could be in medical danger.
Rajda tried the door to the station wagon and found it was locked. Plemmons said he was attempting to use police equipment to get the door to the car open when Warner appeared to regain consciousness.
According to the affidavit, Warner seemed disoriented and ignored police requests to open the car door but later told Plemmons, “No,” when ordered to stop reaching into this own pocket.
Plemmons said Warner started the Volvo and put it in reverse. Rajda had parked his police cruiser behind the Volvo but Warner was able to maneuver the car out of the space where it had been.
Plemmons wrote in the affidavit that he had drawn his gun and pointed it at Warner but Warner didn’t stop and drove off. Plemmons said he had tried to stop the car by breaking the driver’s side window with his flashlight but while he hit the window, it didn’t break.
Plemmons said he and Rajda followed Warner on Allen Street and said Warner drove at speeds up to 80 mph on the 35-mph road.
Police followed the Volvo until Warner pulled into the driveway at a Gay Street home, got out and ran from the vehicle. The affidavit said police caught up to Warner behind the home and apprehended him without further incidents.
Warner was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for an injury to his hand, which Plemmons said he hurt before the incident on Sunday morning. Warner was then processed at the Rutland City police station and taken to the Rutland jail.
If convicted of both charges against him, Warner could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
