A local man was found competent on Monday to be tried for murder in the death of longtime girlfriend, Trina Fitzgerald, 58, at their home on Madison Street in August 2017.
Randal S. Johnson, 60, was arraigned in September 2017 in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of second-degree murder.
The competency hearing on Monday in Rutland criminal court was brief. Judge David Fenster asked if both Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and attorney Daniel Maguire, who represents Johnson, had seen a report that found Johnson was competent to stand trial.
Maguire told Fenster that based on the report, the defense was stipulating to Johnson’s competence.
Fenster said the report was “relevant and probitive” so he agreed to finding Johnson competent.
Maguire said he anticipated the court would ask what steps would be taken next and asked that a trial be scheduled no sooner than April.
Kennedy anticipated the trial would take no longer than four days, leaving Fenster to tell the attorneys the court staff would be looking for a block of four days in April or later for the trial.
Johnson was charged with causing the death of Fitzgerald, whose cause of death according to a final autopsy report was ‘neck compression’, based on an investigation by the Rutland City Police Department following up on their response to an incident at the home of Johnson and Fitzgerald on Aug. 27, 2017.
The incident happened in a short period of time: Police arrived around 9:50 p.m. and spoke to Johnson and Fitzgerald who had been in a relationship for 12 years.
While she allegedly told police Johnson put his hand over her nose and mouth for about two minutes, Fitzgerald declined medical attention, police said.
Officer Tyler Billings wrote in an affidavit that Johnson left the home during the investigation..
“Fitzgerald was coughing more at this point and I again asked her if she needed an ambulance. She was adamant that she did not and would be fine when Johnson left. When I left the apartment, Fitzgerald was sitting in her chair in the living room coughing,” Billings wrote.
Police did not see any injuries to Fitzgerald and left at 10:09 p.m., believing the situation has been resolved.
At 10:13 p.m., Fitzgerald called 911 to say she was having difficulty breathing. An ambulance was at the home by 10:19 p.m. but emergency responders had to pry the door open.
Fitzgerald did not respond to the emergency responders, and had no pulse. She was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.
Police said in their report that Johnson and Fitzgerald were not arguing by the time they first got to the home on Aug. 27, 2017, but they noted Fitzgerald “appeared to be in distress.” She was crying, coughing and her face was bright red, police said.
Johnson denied he put his hands on Fitzgerald but told police he believed Fitzgerald needed an ambulance because she may have been having a panic attack.
After Fitzgerald died, Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s Chief Deputy Medical Examiner, made preliminary findings that Fitzgerald’s death was a homicide.
Bundock noted hemorrhages, or profuse bleeding often from a burst blood vessel, on Fitzgerald’s upper lip, larynx and the soft tissues above her collar bones and little bursts of blood in her eyes. Contusions were also found on the left side of her neck and across her upper back and left shoulder bone.
Bundock said “force was applied to Fitzgerald’s neck which may have caused swelling.”
Johnson was interviewed again on Aug. 28, 2017, but again denied putting his hands on Fitzgerald.
During a third interview in August 2017, Johnson said he did not want to answer questions without an attorney.
Johnson does not have a criminal record.
If convicted of the second-degree murder, Johnson would face a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
