After less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found a local man guilty of the four charges for which he was tried this week, including two felonies which have a combined minimum penalty of 12 years in prison.
Eric J. Hugerth, 53, of Rutland, was found guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court of sexually abusing a boy who was 6 at the time.
The boy, who is now 7, testified Wednesday at Hugerth’s trial.
The jury found Hugerth was guilty of a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, a felony count of sexual assault of a child and one misdemeanor count each of presenting indecent video material to a child and enabling a minor to drink alcohol.
The sex-assault charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in jail and a maximum term of life in prison. The lewd and lascivious conduct charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in jail and a maximum term of 15 years in prison.
For the two misdemeanor charges, Hugerth could be sentenced to a combined total of 30 months in prison.
In a statement, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, who prosecuted the case, thanked the jury for their service in “an emotional and unsettling case.” He said he appreciated the help from one of his witnesses.
“We would like to thank the child and the child’s family for bravely seeing this case through to the end as it was a very long and difficult process,” he said.
Attorney Daniel Stevens who represented Hugerth declined to comment after the jury’s verdict.
Hugerth was charged after the mother of the boy he sexually assaulted spoke to her son in June 2018 while she was having an iced tea beverage that contains alcohol.
The boy told his mother that Hugerth had given him a similar beverage and allowed him to fire a .380 caliber pillow into a pillow.
Police said after the allegations were made, they were able to retrieve the pillow from the mother’s Brandon home.
The boy also told his mother that he and Hugerth “had sex” several times.
Hugerth has two pending felony charges of burglary based on an accusation he broke into two Brandon businesses in May 2018. A woman who police investigated because of those incidents is the mother of the boy Hugerth sexually assaulted.
Stevens told the jury Thursday the woman approached police within days after she had spoken to them about the burglaries.
“The motive is clear. … (The boy) made his accusation the day after she was cited for aiding in the commission of a felony. Theoretically, that’s possible. But doesn’t it give you a reason to doubt things? I would submit to you that that is reasonable doubt in and of itself,” he said.
Also, Stevens pointed out changes in the boy’s story when he was interviewed by investigators at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center in 2018 and when he testified on Wednesday. Stevens said the boy often seemed to answer questions that he asked or that Weaver asked with what he thought the attorney wanted to hear.
Weaver repeatedly told the jury that the boy was 7.
“This is not the kind of story that you can coach a 6-year-old to repeat with this kind of consistency over years and now in front of all of you, in front of a judge who’s telling him how important it is to tell the truth. This is not a case where his story is varying wildly. This is a case where when he was 6 he was asked to remember things when he was 5, and he did the best he could. Now he’s back here a year later, again, trying to remember things the best he could,” Weaver said.
After dismissing the jury, Judge Thomas Zonay ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a pre-sentence investigation of Hugerth.
The sentencing will be scheduled when the report is complete.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said in a statement on Thursday that she hoped residents of Rutland County who suspect a child is the victim of sexual abuse will contact the local Child First Advocacy Center, which led the investigation against Hugerth.
“I’m so glad the jury really considered all the testimony and held (Hugerth) accountable for his behavior,” Kennedy said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.