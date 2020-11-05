A local man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being accused of assaulting a woman with whom he is in a relationship last week in Rutland.
Nickolas N. Majek, 25, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to two counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
One of the charges was modified because Majek had a prior conviction in another jurisdiction for a charge that if it had happened in Vermont would have been a felony domestic assault charge. The other charge was modified because Majek allegedly assaulted the woman at a time when he was under a court order not to have contact with the woman.
Majek also pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release. All of those charges are misdemeanors. Two were related to the alleged Oct. 31 incident and the third was from an alleged Tuesday incident.
Most of the charges were based on an affidavit written by Officer Eliza Heter, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to a South Main Street motel. Heter said she was familiar with the motel, the room about which staff were calling and that Majek, whom she also knew, lived there. She said she also knew he was under court-ordered conditions not to be in touch with a woman he knows.
“I have had numerous dealings with (Majek) and (the woman) and know there to be a pattern of abuse in which (Majek) is the aggressor and that it is very difficult to get (the woman) to cooperate with any kind of investigation,” Heter said in the affidavit.
At the motel, police spoke with a man who said he had asked the motel clerk to call police. He said he was afraid Majek would kill the woman if nothing was done and said police had been unable to act because of the woman’s refusal to cooperate.
Heter said she was aware there was a security camera outside Majek’s room and watched some of the footage. She said she saw Makek, whom she recognized from previous law-enforcement encounters, push the woman to the ground.
Heter said she took the woman aside at one point in the investigation and the woman said she had a similar abusive relationship, but the abuse had stopped, and she and that man had a good relationship afterward.
“I asked (the woman) if she was under the impression that if she just stayed with (Majek,) he would stop hitting her, and she replied she did and thought they could work through it because she loved him,” Heter wrote.
Heter said she and Rutland City Police Officer Craig Hunter tried to speak with Majek, but he didn’t respond when they knocked on his door.
Heter noted at the end of her affidavit that Majek seemed to be avoiding police and asked the court to issue a warrant.
The second affidavit was written by Officer Richard Carvaggio, also of the Rutland City Police Department. He said police were called on Tuesday to remove Majek from the motel.
Carvaggio said police had also gotten a call around 7 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a possible domestic assault at Majek’s room but the people inside didn’t respond when police knocked.
The second call was different because the staff at the motel was asking that police remove Majek and the woman. There was no answer during the second visit but police said the motel staff gave police permission to break down the door.
Once inside, police found Majek and the woman, according to the affidavit.
Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, filed a motion with the court asking that Makek be held without bail, prior to his Wednesday arraignment.
During Makek’s arraignment, attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Majek, said there was no objection to Majek staying in jail but said he was asking for a trial within 60 days.
Judge David Fenster pointed out that criminal jury trials, delayed because of the state of emergency filed by the Vermont Judiciary in response to COVID, had not resumed in Vermont but said if the deadline arrived, in early January, without a trial, the court would review Majek’s bail.
There was no indication from the Wednesday proceedings about whether the woman would be part of a case against Majek but Heter’s affidavit said several officials, including Frank Cushing, an EMT, had spoken with her.
“Cushing told (the woman) she didn’t deserve what was happening, and she replied, ‘No one does,’” the affidavit said.
If Majek is convicted of the charges against him, he could be sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
