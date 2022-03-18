A local man is facing a felony charge after police said he pushed a woman to the ground on March 5.
Wilbert Dudley, 54, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on March 7 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charge was modified because Dudley has previous convictions for domestic assault on Dec. 29, 2015, and Jan. 4, 2016, according to court records.
In an affidavit, Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to a Summer Street apartment around 1:10 a.m. March 5.
A woman there said Dudley had pushed her, causing her to fall on the floor and hit her face. She said the fall caused her nose to bleed.
Dudley denied pushing her.
Rice noted in the affidavit that both Dudley and the woman appeared to be intoxicated during his investigation of the alleged incident.
Dudley was released without bail on March 7 but ordered not to harass the woman. He was also ordered to agree to alcohol testing if requested by an officer and to be screened for substance abuse.
If convicted of the charge, Dudley could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
