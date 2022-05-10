A local man, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in March for allegedly robbing a Fair Haven convenience store in July was indicted on Wednesday for robbing a Mobil gas station on July 24.
Daniel F. Webster, 36, also known as D2, pleaded not guilty on Monday in federal court to the superseding indictment that added the allegation about the Rutland robbery to the allegation of the Fair Haven robbery.
In an application for a search warrant dated March 29, Jeffrey Stephenson, an FBI Task Force Officer, asked a judge to compel Webster to produce a DNA sample.
The application described both alleged robberies.
The investigation of the robbery at the Mobil on South Main Street in Rutland began when a “panic button” was activated around 9 p.m. on July 24.
The clerk at the store said a man came in, brought a pack of crackers to the counter and gave the clerk some money. While the clerk was getting change to give to the customer, he felt he was being sprayed, by a liquid that caused a burning sensation, on the side of his head.
The clerk, believing he was being attacked by a chemical agent, dropped to the ground to avoid being further sprayed.
The robber took the till from the cash register and left. The clerk tried to follow and determine in which direction the robber had gone but was unable to find him.
Sgt. Heath Plemmons, of the Rutland City Police Department, found a knife in the parking lot, although the clerk told investigators he didn't remember seeing a knife during the robbery.
A swab was taken from the knife, in order to collect potential DNA, and sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory.
On Feb. 23, the laboratory matched the sample with a prior sample collected from Webster.
A panic button was also activated at Mac's Market in Fair Haven at the intersection of Route 22A and Route 4 on July 28 around 2:35 p.m., according to Stephenson's warrant application.
Store employees said there were two people working but the robber waited until one had gone outside to help a customer before walking behind the counter, going to the safe and removing the store's money. He also took money from the cash register and a carton of cigarettes.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Webster, who law-enforcement officers believe was the robber, had worked at Mac's before and knew where the money was located and how to operate the safe and cash register.
Items at the Fair Haven convenience store were also swabbed for DNA.
The warrant was granted on March 31 but records filed in the federal court system do not indicate whether the DNA matched what was collected in Rutland and Fair Haven.
A spokeswoman for the FBI on Monday said the agency couldn't comment on an open case.
Webster was also indicted by a grand jury in August on two counts of distribution of crack cocaine on March 25 and March 30, 2021.
He was already being held on the drug charges when the robbery charges were filed.
Both of the robbery charges carry maximum penalties of 20 years in jail if Webster is convicted.
