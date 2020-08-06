A local man is facing felony charges after being accused of posting child pornography online, according to a news release from the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
Daniel Guyette, 31, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child, three felony counts of voyeurism and two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.
The release said the charges against Guyette were filed after a criminal investigates conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office. Other Vermont police agencies were involved including Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, Rutland County Special Investigations Unit and Rutland City Police Department. The federal agency, Homeland Security, was also part of the investigation.
The release said police executed residential and online search warrants during the investigation.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to law-enforcement officers with the internet task force they suspected someone was placing images of child sexual abuse, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Tumblr social media website.
Based on the investigation of the tip, Guyette was identified by law-enforcement officers as the source of the material on Tumblr, as well as the source for secretive and nonconsensual videos taken at his home in Rutland of local girls in violation of their reasonable expectations of privacy.
At Guyette’s arraignment, Judge David Fenster set bail at $5,000 and ordered conditions of release which include restrictions on his access to minors and the internet.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Guyette was in the Rutland jail as of Wednesday evening.
The online record says Guyette has an extensive criminal record including five convictions for burglary and convictions for grand larceny, possession of stolen property and larceny from a person.
The charges of promoting a recording are punishable, if a person is convicted, by up to 10 years in prison. Voyeurism is punishable by up to two years in prison for the first offense and up to three years for the second or subsequent offenses. The possible penalty increased to five years if someone is convicted of recording, by photo or video, a person’s intimate areas without permission or consent and displays them for others to see.
