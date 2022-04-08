A local man is facing up to life in prison after police said he had engaged in sexual acts with a child who was between 4 and 6 sometime between September 2008 and September 2010.
Jason Hewitt, 27, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on March 28 to two felony counts of sexual assault with no consent.
Hewitt was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with anyone younger than 16 except his own family and not to have contact with the teenager, who is now 17, who told police he was assaulted by Hewitt.
The charges against Hewitt are based on an affidavit written by Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police first learned of the allegations in December 2020.
The initial report said the teenager, who was 16 at the time, “struggles with depression, anxiety and panic attacks.” At the time police first became involved, the teenager was experiencing a panic attack and told a relative what he believed was the source.
The teenager said he had been sexually assaulted by Hewitt at least five different times. He said said he believed the alleged assaults by Hewitt, who he had known before the alleged incidents, happened in Rutland and possibly once in Danby.
The teenager said he didn’t have any contact in 2020 with Hewitt but said he was concerned for other relatives who spent time with him regularly although his mother told police she would no longer allow Hewitt to spend time with those relatives.
The affidavit said the teenager first spoke with a police officer and an investigator from the Vermont Department for Children and Families at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center in December 2020.
The teenager said Hewitt had “raped” him and said his memories were “vivid” of at least one of the alleged incidents.
Hewitt would have been between 13 and 15.
According to the affidavit, the teenager told the investigators that he had disclosed the alleged assaults to a relative because he was considering suicide but didn’t want to die without telling someone what Hewitt allegedly did. He said the alleged incidents were the “main part of why he wanted to kill himself.”
The investigators said they spoke with the teenager’s mother who told them she heard the teenager telling another relative about the allegations. She said there had been no problems with Hewitt and she knew of no reason why the teenager would have made the accusations if they weren’t true.
Billings, who said the case was re-assigned to him in 2021, said Hewitt was arrested and brought to the Rutland City police station on March 8.
Billings said he told Hewitt about the allegations and Hewitt declined to answer questions.
The charges against Hewitt each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in jail if he is convicted and a maxium penalty of life in prison.
