A man described as a transient but living in Rutland was scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20 to determine whether he would be held after being accused of robbing the West Rutland Stewart’s Shop convenience store at knifepoint in October.
Instead, he was arraigned again for allegedly stealing a car from a South Main Street restaurant parking lot and leading police on a high-speed chase that started in Rutland and ended in Wallingford.
Jeffrey R. Kozikowski, 41, pleaded not guilty in Rutland Criminal Court to a felony count of grand larceny, a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude police and a misdemeanor count of petty larceny.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrrections’ online offender locator, as of Thursday evening, Kozikowski was being held in the Springfield jail after failing to post bail of $2,500.
Kozikowski was arraigned in Bennington criminal court Oct. 26 after being accused of robbing Stewart’s on Oct. 15. Because the courts are trying to limit operations during the pandemic, the arraignment took place in Bennington although the case is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The latest charges against Kozikowski are based on affidavits written by Officer Eliza Heter of the Rutland City Police Department and Trooper Eric Jakubowski, of the Vermont State Police.
Heter said a 2020 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the parking lot of Panera Bread around 2:10 a.m. Nov. 19.
Heter said the vehicle belonged to Samantha Page, but her boyfriend, Ccott Doran, had driven it to Panera. He told police he had been out of the car only a few minutes before it was stolen.
Page said she believed the vehicle was being driven south on South Main Street, also known as Route 7. Heter said another Rutland City officer saw the Civic and saw it signal to turn into a Rutland Town shopping center.
The officer said as he approached in his cruiser, the driver abruptly changed direction and continued on Route 7, driving without stopping through a red light. The officer said the driver of the Civic began going faster, and the officer was instructed not to continue the pursuit.
Jakubowski said he spotted the Civic on Route 103. He said he turned on his blue lights and sirens and the Civic stopped on Airport Road in Clarendon but then the car drove off again.
Jakubowski said while he continued to pursue the vehicle, with his emergency lights and siren still on, the Civic reached speeds of 65 mph in a 35-mph zone and drove past to stop signs without stopping.
The chase continued on Route 7, Jakubowski said in the affidavit, with the Civic going faster than 100 mph as it was driving south in the northbound lane.
According to Jakubowski, the pursuit stopped when troopers used a tire deflation device on Homerstone Road in Wallingford. Once the Civic had been stopped, Jakubowski said he recognized Kozikowski from previous encounters.
Heter said she told Page her car had been recovered by troopers. Page provided police a statement that said she didn’t know Kozikowski, and he didn’t have permission to take or drive her car.
Doran told Heter when he picked up his girlfriend’s car, three of the tires were flat, the front bumper was broken and fluids were leaking from it.
He told Heter that his wallet had been in the car and he believed Kozikowski had taken money out of the wallet. Heter noted that police found money in about the same amount Doran described in Kozikowski’s wallet. Doran said he believed some of his money had been used to buy cigarettes because he found packs in the Civic.
The misdemeanor charge of petty larceny is based on the allegation Kozikowski took money from Doran’s wallet.
While a hearing had been scheduled for Nov. 20 for Kozikowski, it would not have happened even if Kozikowski wasn’t facing new charges.
The West Rutland Stewart’s had been robbed at knifepoint a second time on Nov. 11. An employee who was there both times told police she thought it was the same person who committed both robberies. However, Kozikowski was in custody on Nov. 11.
The state had asked for more time to investigate the employee’s statements because they had been used as evidence against Kozikowski.
If convicted of the charges from the alleged vehicle theft incident, Kozikowski could be sentenced to 16 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
