A local man, who was arraigned on drug trafficking charges in Rutland court in April, was arraigned on Thursday in federal court on charges that he illegally had possession of two guns and possessed fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute the drugs.
Craig Wilkins, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. In April, he pleaded not guilty to Rutland County charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking crack cocaine, which are both felonies, and possessing a gun after being convicted of a violent crime, which is a misdemeanor.
Wilkins was ordered held on $10,000 bail in April. For the federal charges, he has been ordered held without bail.
Both charges are based on the same incident.
Wilkins was one of two people in a Ford Explorer parked at the Rutland Shopping Plaza who appeared to be passed out on Oct. 31.
As police investigated the incident, Wilkins got out of the sport utility vehicle and a round of ammunition appeared to fall out and land near his feet.
After the Explorer was impounded and a search warrant was obtained, police found an unloaded Zastava M57 7.62x25 firearm and a 9mm Taurus, according to a police affidavit. Police also allegedly found about 177 grams of cocaine base and about 15 grams of fentanyl.
Federal agents were granted a warrant to arrest Wilkins on April 12 and a federal grand jury indicted him on April 21.
Wilkins was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a conviction for distributing drugs.
For the federal charges, Wilkins could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail if convicted. The state charges of trafficking, each carry maximum penalties of 15 years in jail.
