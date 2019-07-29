A local man is being held in jail after being charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol based on an accusation by police that he had been driving Saturday with a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Steven A. Ricketts, 42, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving with a license that had been suspended for a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.
If Ricketts is convicted of the charge, it will be his fifth conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol. One of the convictions is from New York and the rest are from Vermont.
In an affidavit, Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police had released a Be On the Lookout, or BOL, alert for Ricketts because he was a “suspended driver who was possibly drunk driving.”
Warfle said he went to a Church Street address where Ricketts was found. When he reached the area, Warfle said he saw Ricketts, wearing only shorts and Crocs, and a woman, later identified as Ricketts' mother.
Warfle said he could smell “a strong odor of intoxicants” on Ricketts' breath and noticed other signs of intoxication, but Ricketts said he hadn't been driving that night.
The mother told police she didn't drive her son's truck and told Ricketts not to lie, Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
“I asked (Ricketts) how his truck got there; he said his mom had his truck. I told Ricketts that his mom just said he was lying. He said, 'Mom, am I lying?' Sgt. (Joseph) Bartlett told Ricketts to own up to whatever he had to do and not bring his mom into it,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
Ricketts continued to say he hadn't driven his truck and said he had walked to the Church Street parking lot.
Timothy Ix, a community corrections officer for the Rutland County office of Probation and Parole, said Ricketts, who is on furlough, gave a breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.186 %. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 %.
Warfle said Ricketts, after he was arrested and taken to the Rutland City police station, admitted to driving his truck and to having seven to eight beers before driving.
According to the affidavit, Ricketts' nephew told police he was the one who reported Ricketts' alleged dunk driving. He said he called police because his grandmother (Ricketts' mother) had picked up Ricketts earlier in the night in his truck but Ricketts forced her out of the truck “because she wouldn't get him beer or drive him around.”
Warfle was also the officer who cited Ricketts for his previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
In that case, Warfle said he noticed Ricketts because he was driving on Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20, 2016, without his headlights on.
Ricketts blood-alcohol content at that time was measured at 0.122% at 3:49 a.m.
In January 2017, Ricketts pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to serve five to six months on furlough.
If convicted of the charges against him, Ricketts could be sentenced to up to 12 years in jail.
