A Grant Avenue man is facing 13 years in prison after being arraigned Tuesday on six counts of possessing child pornography.
Arthur James Griffin, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of possession of child pornography and five misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography.
Griffin was charged based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, who is currently assigned to the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
On Oct. 16, Rutland Police Officer Michael Delehanty spoke to a woman who said she had seen child pornography at Griffin’s home. The woman had once had a relationship with Griffin.
The woman gave police a statement in which she said she ended her relationship with Griffin because she saw he was keeping images of child pornography under his bed.
She said she visited him Oct. 10 and saw he still allegedly had images of child pornography. She described the contents of one of the images to police.
After the case was assigned to Ashe, he spoke to the woman on Oct. 17. She told police where to find his room in his mother’s home, Ashe said.
The woman also told police she had found the same images at Griffin’s home a “couple years back.” She said he promised to throw them out.
But the woman told Ashe she often had to help Griffin with his phone and his mother’s computer because he used them to watch child pornography and ended up with viruses on the electronic devices.
Police obtained a warrant to search the home on Oct. 18. It was executed around 2 p.m. Monday.
Ashe said police found almost 40 photos in Griffin’s bedroom they suspected of being child pornography. The affidavit said one was described as very similar to the photo the woman allegedly saw that resulted in her contacting police.
Police also seized items such as cellphones, storage media, a laptop, a game system and a notebook.
While the search was being conducted, Griffin spoke to Detective Emilio Rosario, who was standing with Griffin on the back porch.
Rosario said Griffin told him “he knew younger girls would get him in trouble because they look older than they are.” He said he didn’t think there was anything illegal in his room, according to Ashe’s affidavit.
After Griffin was arrested and taken to the police station, he told Rosario that he had been sexually assaulted when he was 9.
“Arthur Griffin told Detective Rosario that’s when he began to watch child pornography. Arthur Griffin told Detective Rosario that he is a ‘pornography addict’ and he ‘gets urges at times,’” Ashe wrote.
Griffin allegedly told Rosario that he had never touched an actual child but looked at images of children whose ages he didn’t know but whom he believed were younger than the age of consent.
Ashe said he cited Griffin for one felony charge of child pornography because one of the photos allegedly showed a child performing a sexual act and he cited the rest as misdemeanors because they were lewd photos of children’s bodies.
During Griffin’s arraignment on Tuesday, attorney Katelyn Atwood, who represented him, said she had no objections to any of the conditions of release requested by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Griffin was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with children younger than 16 and not to have any electronic devices that can take photos or access the internet.
