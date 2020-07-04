A local man is being held without bail after being charged on Thursday with aggravated sexual assault, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime, according to a press release from the Rutland City Police Department.
Joshua A. Chandler, 25, of West Rutland, is being held in the Springfield jail.
In May, Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, who is assigned to the Special Investigations Unit, responded to reports regarding allegations that Chandler had been involved in sexual and physical assault.
The release said police believe, after investigating Chandler, that he committed sexual assault against a household member and threatened that person with a dangerous weapon on numerous occasions.
The Rutland City Police Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations, arrested Chandler in Rutland in June. During the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant on Chandler's vehicle and located a taser.
Chandler was arraigned in the Rutland criminal court.
The Rutland City Police Department, Street Crimes Unit, Patrol Division and the Rutland Probation and Parole Office assisted the Bureau of Criminal Investigations with this investigation.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Ashe at the RCPD by phone at 773-1820.
