A local man is being held without bail after two women made complaints about him, one alleging he pointed a gun at her and forced her to have sex and the other that he kept her in a hotel room against her will.
The first woman told police she believed the gun that was allegedly pointed at her was real, but when police executed a search warrant, they found a BB gun.
Corey E. Ramos, 29, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on May 20 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of sexual assault with no consent, second-degree unlawful restraint and obstructing justice and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
While Judge David Fenster ordered Ramos held without bail, he also ordered Ramos not to have contact with the women who made allegations to the police.
In an affidavit, Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police began to investigate Ramos after a 26-year-old Brandon woman called the police station on May 11 to report an alleged incident that she said happened at a South Main Street motel on the day she called.
The woman said Ramos had a gun that he put in her mouth and against her breast.
Police asked the woman on May 11 if she wanted to give a statement to the Rutland or Brandon police but she said she was afraid for her safety and declined.
According to the affidavit, the woman told police on May 16 that Ramos, whom she said had used the alias Jay Rock during their encounter, had raped her.
She asked an officer of the Rutland City Police Department to have an officer from the Brandon Police Department come to her home to take a statement. Later, on May 16, that statement was sent by fax to the Rutland police.
In her statement, the woman said she believed she and the man she met over the internet were going to “smoke marijuana and hang out.” But when they entered his motel room, he took her cellphone, pointed the gun at her and tried to force himself on her while, she said, he was not wearing a condom, the woman said in her statement.
The woman told police she told Ramos she would have consented to sex if Ramos wore a condom.
The affidavit said police spoke with Ramos on May 16. He said he had sex with the woman but said it was consensual, Ashe said.
On May 18, while speaking with police, the woman said she had agreed to have sex with Ramos if he wore a condom “because she was scared and just wanted it to be over.”
In the affidavit, Ashe said a second woman contacted the Rutland City police on May 19. The 32-year-old second woman told police Ramos held her against her will on May 15 at the same motel.
The second woman said she was in the room when a Rutland City police officer called her about the first woman’s allegations. She said Ramos told her why police were investigating him.
“(The second woman) told me that she didn’t doubt that happened because Ramos has become aggressive and more mentally unstable over the past couple of weeks,” Ashe wrote.
The second woman said she and Ramos had an argument and he threatened to kill her mother and children if she ever talked to police. She said she used the bathroom and when she finished, Ramos allegedly blocked her from leaving.
The woman said she grabbed her possessions and ran from the room as soon as she could because she was in fear for her life.
Police arrested Ramos on May 19 outside the motel.
While being interviewed at the Rutland police station, Ramos denied restraining the second woman. He called her “crazy” and said she was jealous because she knew he was involved with other women.
Ramos acknowledged he had the BB gun during the encounter with the first woman. It was not clear from the affidavit whether Ramos was claiming that he told her it was not a real gun, but he said they “both laughed about it,” and “they were just playing around.”
He told police again that sex with the first woman was consensual.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Ramos could be sentenced to more than 14 years in prison.
