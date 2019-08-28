A local man is on trial after being accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at his home in May 2015.
Mark Robertson, 58, was arraigned in May 2015 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of sexual assault on a person younger than 16.
Robertson’s trial began on Tuesday.
In an affidavit, Rutland Town Police Department Chief Edward Dumas, who worked on the case in his capacity as a detective for the special investigative unit of the Child First Advocacy Center, said he began to look into the case because of a report from the Vermont Department for Children and Families, or DCF.
The report said there were concerns that the relationship between Robertson and the 15-year-old girl was “odd” and “appeared more like a dating-type relationship.”
The DCF report said Robertson, who is not related to the girl, had been buying her clothes and paid for trips, a birthday party and her car.
During an interview the girl told investigators that Robertson had gotten her a smartphone and a phone plan and planned to take her to Disney World.
Dumas said in the affidavit that the teenager told her father on May 28, 2015, that she had sex with Robertson.
During a follow-up interview at the CFAC, the teenager told investigators that Robertson had asked her to have sex in exchange for letting her do whatever she wanted when they visited New York. The teenager told one of the investigators “she did it.”
Police executed a search warrant at Robertson’s home on May 29, 2015.
During an interview with Robertson after he was taken into custody, he admitted to spending money on the teenager but denied having a sexual encounter with her.
On Tuesday, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Robertson, said her client had found himself in a difficult position financially. She said he was forced to return the car he had purchased for the teenager and said that made the girl angry.
According to Lanthier, it was only a few days later when the girl accused Robertson of sexual assault.
On the first day of the trial, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver put the teenager and her father on the witness stand, along with Dumas and a staff member from DCF.
Weaver is expected to put one more witness on the stand today before the prosecution rests.
The trial was scheduled to take four days, but Tuesday’s session ended around 3 p.m. Weaver and Lanthier said they didn’t expect the trial will last four days.
If convicted of the charge, Robertson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
