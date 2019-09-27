A local man, who pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun-related charge, might avoid further jail time if he successfully completes the federal drug court program.
Gregory R. Miller, 33, was one of three Rutland residents charged in federal drug court with conspiracy to use a .45-caliber pistol as part of a drug trafficking crime.
Rutlanders Jennifer R. Griffin, 44, and Kenneth D. Stone Jr., 29, were also charged in the alleged scheme.
On Thursday, Miller pleaded guilty to the felony charge.
Also on Thursday, Jonathan Ophardt, an assistant U.S. attorney for Vermont, filed an unopposed motion referring Miller’s case to the Burlington Federal Drug Court, or BFDC. Ophardt said in the motion that the request was not opposed by Miller or his attorney.
“(Miller) previously (pleaded) guilty to conspiracy to use a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The parties agree that addiction played a role in (Miller’s) underlying offense, conduct and participation in the BFDC is likely to benefit (Miller’s) rehabilitation. The BFDC team supports this referral,” Ophardt wrote.
The motion asks that Miller’s sentencing be continued until after he successfully completes the BFDC program or leaves it. If Miller is successful, he could be sentenced to time he already served.
A website that posts public information about federal court activity did not say whether a judge had agreed to make the referral. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not issue a press release about the Miller case.
Miller, Stone and Griffin were charged after New York City police traced the ownership of an Armscor of the Philippines .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol which was used to wound New York Police Detective Miguel Soto as he and a partner tried to complete a domestic violence arrest warrant in Brooklyn on July 6, 2018.
According to officers with the Rutland City Police Department, the gun was stolen in Vermont from a Marine veteran, who served during the Vietnam War and who was Griffin’s friend.
Police said about 20 firearms were stolen at some point from the veteran.
Officers in Rutland learned that a number of items had been stolen from the veteran, often by people visiting him. Most of his missing guns were recovered, police said.
Police said the gun was later traded for drugs, but it’s not clear how the gun got from Vermont to New York City.
A filing in federal court related to the charges said law-enforcement officers found social media messages between Griffin and Stone discussing trading a firearm for drugs, and a photograph of the stolen gun sent by Griffin to Stone.
Charges are pending against Griffin and Stone. If convicted of the crime, and if they are not offered a chance to go through the BFDC, each could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
