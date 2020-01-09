A local man with a criminal history could be sentenced to up to 7 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of possessing heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute it and possessing a gun as part of a conspiracy to sell drugs.
Terrence Chipp, 41, of Rutland, was arrested in May after a two-month investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force.
According to the plea agreement filed with the federal court, law-enforcement officers conducted a search warrant at Chipp’s Plain Street home in Rutland on May 6.
During the search, police found a safe in Chipp’s bedroom. Inside the safe was about 8 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine base and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Chipp admitted in the Rutland federal courthouse on Wednesday that he intended to sell the drugs to his customers.
The conspiracy charge was based on information, to which Chipp also admitted on Wednesday, that Chipp was in possession of the 9mm gun at times between March and May and that he used the gun to protect the drugs he sold and the money he collected.
In March, Chipp arranged to trade drugs to another person in exchange for 500 rounds of ammunition for the 9mm gun.
Chipp is not allowed to own a gun because his criminal record includes convictions for felony counts of kidnapping, heroin trafficking, cocaine possession and second-degree assault and robbery.
Chipp was entering an open plea Wednesday, but the state had agreed not to ask for more than seven years in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella said the state had no other recommendation than no more than 84 months and David McColgin, an attorney with the Federal Public Defender’s Office who represented Chipp, made no recommendation.
Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered a pre-sentence investigation of Chipp by the federal Department of Corrections before Chipp’s sentencing, which is scheduled for May 7.
Chipp will continue to be held in prison until his sentencing, as he has been since he was arrested in May 2019.
Chipp’s criminal history in the Rutland County area involves his participation in an incident in which five people who held another five people hostage at gunpoint for 10 hours in December 2004.
Chipp, who became known as one of the “Brandon Five,” was convicted in 2007 for kidnapping.
Police said all of the Brandon Five were from the Bronx, New York.
Chipp, who was originally charged with five counts of kidnapping and felony charges of carrying a weapon while committing a crime as well as unlawful mischief, was sentenced to serve three to 20 years in jail after his conviction.
In 2015, Chipp was arrested in Rutland with what police said was $10,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine. He was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on felony counts of heroin trafficking and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct but was found not guilty by a jury in April 2017.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.