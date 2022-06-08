KILLINGTON — A Mount Holly man is facing up to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty in federal court on Monday to charges of illegally possessing a gun and possessing cocaine and cocaine base with the intent of distributing the drugs.
Cody P. Ahonen, 29, was arraigned in federal court in September for illegal possession of a gun. Ahonen was prohibited from owning a gun because he had been convicted of domestic assault in Windsor County in 2012.
The charges were filed after Ahonen’s girlfriend, Brittany Bouthiette, 28, of Mount Holly, shot and killed herself with the gun on Route 4 in Killington near the intersection with West Hill Road on Sept. 15.
The charges against Ahonen were based on an affidavit written by Brian Wood, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who said Ahonen had been under investigation for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession since February 2019.
After Bouthiette’s death, Ahonen told troopers investigating the death that he and Bouthiette had a difficult relationship but had gotten engaged in August. At the time of Bouthiette’s death, they had just returned from a vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ahonen said Bouthiette had mental health issues and stopped taking her medication about three weeks before her death because she thought they had “ill effects on her.”
While taking a drive together on Sept. 15, Bouthiette told Ahonen she was “sick of her life and sick of hurting him.”
He told troopers she picked up a Glock .45 semi-automatic gun. He said while he was trying to get the gun away from her, she fired a shot through the windshield.
Ahonen told police he took the gun from Bouthiette and put it down on the console in the car but while he was “trying to deal with the windshield,” she picked up the gun and shot herself.
Wood said Ahonen told investigators that he stopped the car to try to help Bouthiette but also threw the Glock into the tall grass near a ditch “because he was scared.”
Police recovered the Glock with one spent casing chambered in the firearm and five other rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
In the same area, police found a clear plastic bag with cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, weighing 21.7 grams.
While speaking to troopers, Ahonen denied the drugs were his, but said Bouthiette used crack cocaine.
On Sept. 16, police obtained a warrant to search Ahonen’s GMC Terrain. Police found a CZ 52 7.62 caliber pistol, a U.S. Carbine M1 .30 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, about 160 grams of what field-tested positive for cocaine, multiple cellphones, about $10,000 in cash and another almost $3,500 in cash on Ahonen’s person.
As part of the plea agreement resolving the case, Ahonen agreed to forfeit the Glock, the CZ pistol and the rifle.
Ahonen and Bouthiette had unusual incidents in their recent history that Wood described in his affidavit.
In August 2020, police investigated after learning Ahonen was shot in the abdomen at his home in Mount Holly. He told troopers with the Vermont State Police he didn’t know how it happened, and declined to speak with investigators about the shooting.
Bouthiette was reported missing in early June 2021 according to a news release from the VSP.
In the release, police said there did not seem to be anything suspicious about the incident, adding “there are concerns for Bouthiette’s welfare,” and Bouthiette was believed to be without a vehicle, a cellphone or her medications.
She was found safe on June 3, the day after the release was sent out.
Ahonen was charged in federal court with illegal gun possession in September. He was charged with possessing cocaine and cocaine base, with the intent of distributing it, on Monday, the same day he pleaded guilty to the charges.
Ahonen’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail for the drug charges and up to 10 years in jail for the charges of illegally possessing guns.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Ahonen is currently being held in the St. Albans jail. Judge Christina Reiss ordered Monday that Ahonen continue to be held until his sentencing. He has been held in jail since he was arraigned in September.
