A local man with an extensive criminal record was sentenced to serve two months to three years in jail after pleading guilty this week to two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault that happened in April in Rutland.
Terrance G. Mitchell, 37, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on April 21 for one felony count of first-degree domestic assault and one felony count of first-degree domestic assault with a weapon.
On Dec. 23, the state amended the charges to two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. Mitchell was sentenced to serve one month to 18 months in jail on each count. The sentences are to be served consecutively and also consecutive to any time Mitchell already was serving.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online offender locator, Mitchell’s history includes a conviction for selling cocaine in 2018.
The charges for which Mitchell was sentenced on Monday were based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who stated he was assigned to speak with a woman around 8:40 a.m. April 20 because she said Mitchell, who she knew, had assaulted her on April 19 and 20.
Menjivar stated the woman told him that Mitchell assaulted her on Jan 20 because she called his parole officer to report he had assaulted her Jan 19.
The woman said after she tried to make the call, Mitchell grabbed her by the throat with one hand. She said she couldn’t breathe and felt her “vision start to go.”
Menjivar wrote in the affidavit that he saw red marks on the woman’s neck.
In her written statement, the woman said she and Mitchell had argued about another woman. She said she left, but he called her and threatened to hurt her if she didn’t return soon.
She said she was walking back with a friend to Mitchell’s room at a motel when he confronted her, slapped her and threatened her friend with a knife.
The woman said police stopped her and Mitchell on Grove Street in Rutland, but she said she was too afraid to tell them what was happening.
According to the woman, Mitchell took her phone and held onto it all night.
She said Mitchell put his hands on her neck the next day and threatened to kill her, telling her he wasn’t afraid to go back to prison.
Menjivar stated he recommended the woman get a relief from abuse order.
He said he learned a short time later from Officer Jimmy Plakas, also of the Rutland City Police Department, that Mitchell’s probation officer had been contacted. He was able to provide a location for Mitchell, because Mitchell was wearing a GPS tracker.
Also, he told Menjivar that Mitchell was on furlough and would be violated and returned to prison based on the new allegation.
Mitchell was found by police and officers with the Vermont Department of Corrections office of probation and parole.
Mitchell was taken to the Rutland jail. The affidavit stated Mitchell had a small, folding knife when he was arrested.
Mitchell’s criminal record includes convictions for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, impeding police and a previous domestic assault conviction from 2017.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.