The latest information about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 will be discussed today at noon during a live panel that will be broadcast by local cable channel, PEG-TV, and the Catamount Radio Stations.
The panel will include Rutland Regional Medical Center's President and CEO Claudio Fort and physicians Todd Gregory and Rick Hildebrant. The discussion will be moderated by Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC – Community Action in Southwestern Vermont.
The panel can be seen on PEG-TV Channel 15 on Comcast and can be heard on the radio stations WJJR-FM 98.1, WZRT FM 97.1, WSYB AM 1380, WDVT Rock 94.5, and WJEN -Cat Country-105.3.
