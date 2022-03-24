SHARON — Police said two local men were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 89 on Sunday.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said Raymond Popailo, 57, of Rutland, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic when the car left the roadway, traveled up a rock embankment, flipped and landed on its roof.
Popailo and a passenger, Joseph Tardif, 38, of Proctor, were taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash was reported at almost 1 a.m. March 20. Vermont State Police responded along with crew members from the Hartford Fire Department, the Sharon Fire Department, White River Valley Ambulance and Hanover, New Hampshire, Ambulance to the scene.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Royalton barracks at 234-9933.
