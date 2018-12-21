A familiar face around Rutland County has been lending her talents to Planned Parenthood.
Tabitha Pohl-Moore, of Wallingford, was recently named to the board of trustees for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Pohl-Moore said in an interview Friday she was contacted a year ago by a current trustee, Kesha Ram, a former Vermont House representative and candidate for lieutenant governor, who thought Pohl-Moore would make a good trustee.
Pohl-Moore is president of the Rutland area branch of the NAACP and Vermont director of the NAACP. She’s also a training coordinator at the University of Vermont, a member of the Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial Policing Committee and a member of the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council's Fair and Impartial Training Committee. She’s a licensed marriage and family therapist and school counselor as well.
“It’s a very diverse board. It’s people from all over New England,” Pohl-Moore said.
The terms are for three years, she said. Pohl-Moore sits on the board’s Development Committee, which handles fundraising.
Pohl-Moore said she believes the board tapped her because of her experience with underserved and marginalized populations. Bringing those populations “reproductive justice” is one of Planned Parenthood’s goals for the coming years and Pohl-Moore feels she can help further them.
The board meets quarterly, Pohl-Moore said, but between committee meetings and other projects it’s more of a time commitment than four meetings a year. She joined the board in the fall.
One of the projects she’s working on with fellow board member Melinda Moulton is a series of forums for people who used Planned Parenthood services to hear how the organization could improve.
She said the organization seems to be in a good place right now, but is keeping an eye on elections and who is holding federal offices. Since 2016, the organization has been concerned about federal funding being cut. Pohl-Moore said the group hopes to do more with public education and outreach regarding the services it provides and where money for those services comes from.
According to Eileen Sullivan, Vermont communications director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Pohl-Moore received an individualized bachelor's degree from Wells College in the psychology of Latin America in the context of its language and culture, and a master of arts degree in marriage and family therapy from Syracuse University. Pohl-Moore also has an advanced certificate in diversity, social Justice and inclusion from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Pohl-Moore isn’t the only person with a Rutland County connection to join Planned Parenthood recently. The group announced that Karsen Woods, a Castleton University graduate from South Burlington, joined the board of trustees as well.
According to Sullivan, Woods graduated from Castleton in 2017. Two years prior, she founded “Castleton Generation Action: The Student Voice of Planned Parenthood,” the school’s first feminist-action club.
“As someone who has benefited from health care at Planned Parenthood, I wholeheartedly support its mission and look forward to doing all that I can to ensure access to essential and equitable health care for all,” Woods wrote in a statement. “Health care, rooted in choice, enables women to live a life of self-determination, as it should be.”
There are 16 people on Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s board of trustees, according to the organization.
“Our board members’ energy and commitment to our mission make our work possible, and we’re incredibly fortunate that (Pohl-Moore) and (Woods) are committing their time and talents to PPNNE,” said Meagan Gallagher, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, in a statement.
