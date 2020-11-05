WEST RUTLAND — The leaders of NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, with the help of a $10,000 grant from their parent organization, NeighborWorks America, have undergone training to improve the way the nonprofit serves the community.
NWWVT has a goal of helping Vermonters transition from renting to owning their home or assisting them in making affordable renovations.
Six leaders from NWWVT, Scott A. Tucker and Jennifer Yakunovich, the president and vice president, respectively, of the board of directors; Keri Franzoni, chairwoman of the revitalization committee; Gabreille Gladding, chairwoman of the Home Ownership committee and board secretary; and board member Bradley GoodHale participated in the program.
Ludy Biddle, executive director of NWWVT, participated, as well.
Franzoni works at the Rutland Herald as the creative services manager.
The training took place through 18 months. There were conferences in New Orleans and Portland, Oregon. A third conference in Washington, D.C., was planned but instead took place in August as a remote meeting because of the pandemic.
Tucker, the town manager in Wilmington and the former leader of Project VISION when he was a captain with the Rutland City Police Department, said the six-member teams, from 11 agencies, chosen to participate in the most recent “Excellence in Governance” program are already considered “excellent in their field.”
“Really, it allows us to go to the next level. That’s sort of an overused phrase but it really does. … There’s a lot of conversation about the big ideas and how do we make sure we’re serving our folks the best way we can and part of that is the relations between the board and our executive director and her staff,” he said.
During the 18 months of training, there were two retreats for the the entire board of NWWVT to discuss what the members participating in the training were learning.
GoodHale said his biggest takeaway was learning ways for the board members to communicate, even about difficult topics, “without any animosity, without any guilt, without any fear of bringing up subjects that really need to be talked about.”
Both GoodHale and Tucker talked about the discussions on race, equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) as key parts of the training.
Tucker noted that Vermont has a lack of diversity so it was important to be sure NWWVT was doing all it could not to leave any group out.
By email, Franzoni added that she learned the value of generative discussions, or conversations among board members and the staff at nonprofits intended to generate ideas and questions.
Franzoni and GoodHale have said the training would help them be more confident board members.
“The program creates stronger board members and our community benefits through the wide variety of volunteer work the NWWVT board members and staff do.” Franzoni said.
Tucker said NeighborWorks America provided a coach, Betsy Wallace, who talked to the group about their goals and challenges but also shared information about what’s happening in the field outside of the New England area.
Tucker said he also believed the experience created a better working relationship for those who went through the program.
“We learned really about being flexible and working together,” he said.
In a statement, Tucker said the NWWVT board members expect to focus on a strategic leadership transformation that includes promoting a new board president, recruiting new directors with a REDI lens and continuing to grow home ownership in western Vermont.
“That’s much of the planning process. Trying to keep the board at the 10,000-foot level and yet, being available for those big decisions,” Tucker said.
