SUDBURY — A local plant nursery has been recognized for its work in looking out for the environment while doing business.
The 2020 Environmental Awareness Award was recently presented to Nan Jenks-Jay, and her husband, Carl Phelps, owners of Miller Hill Farm, Nursery & Gardens, during the annual business meeting of the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association.
The Miller Farm was founded in 1790 by Timothy Miller, said Jenks-Jay, who’s owned the farm with Phelps for almost 25 years.
“My husband had been in horticulture for years, and I’m an environmental educator, so it’s just a really good match,” Jenks-Jay said.
Jenks-Jay is the former dean of environmental affairs at Middlebury College. She won a lifetime achievement award last year from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education after being nominated by famed environmentalist author, Bill McKibben.
No one environmental practice earned Miller Hill Farm its award, said Kristina MacKulin, executive director of the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association.
“Specifically this award is to give recognition to an individual or business that we find has implemented an environmentally sound practice that continue to protect the environment,” she said. “It could be a practice or practices, and in Miller Hill’s case they have many practices they’ve implemented.”
Jenks-Jay said projects and practices are chosen with an eye towards protecting the water quality in the Lake Champlain basin, and combating climate change, habitat loss, and invasive species. To that end, the farm uses drip irrigation, energy efficient infrastructure, recyclable materials, natural and organic pest control, and native plants. It also hosts educational programs for adults.
“Every year we try to do something new, we try to think how we can contribute,” said Jenks-Jay.
The nursery grows and sells plants.
“The farm has a lot of beautiful outbuildings, so we’ve incorporated the nursery all throughout the farm complex,” said Jenks-Jay. “People’s reactions are always that they find it to be both inspiring and exciting, and very tranquil. It’s not laid out like a normal nursery, it’s really a walking experience.”
The farm is also in a state program where its fields are hayed at only certain times of the year in order to protect nesting grassland birds. Last year it also saw great success with an osprey nesting project which saw a pair show up on the farm almost immediately.
“If you think about it, it’s really great there’s an industry award for environment and sustainable practices, because this can be an extractive and damaging industry. It can use a lot of chemicals, it can use a lot of water, it can use a lot of energy, so the fact the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association has this award and has given it for many years is a tribute to them, and about what they’re trying to encourage and inspire in their membership,” said Jenks-Jay.
The organization has been giving out the environmental award since 1991, said MacKulin. Environmental interests and concerns are becoming more the norm in the industry.
“I would say, certainly there have been changes in environmental awareness in our daily lives, things have really evolved and changed to the point where it’s a mainstream practice for each and every one of us,” she said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
