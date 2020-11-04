FAIR HAVEN — With voters rejecting a 1% local option tax for a second time, payments on a $6.5 million wastewater bond likely will fall to property owners and ratepayers.
Last year, voters approved the bond for upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility. Town Manager Joe Gunter said on Friday that the annual payments on the bond will be for $152,000. The Select Board sought to use a 1% local option tax to help with that, but it was narrowly defeated at Town Meeting Day in March, and again on Tuesday, also by slim margins.
On Election Day, voters had to approve two articles for the option tax to be possible. Article 1, asking voters to create a charter to allow for the tax, failed by 81 votes, with 656 people being against it. Article 2, asking if voters would put a 1% tax on “all eligible sales, rooms and meals sales and alcohol sales in accordance with 25 V.S.A. 138,” actually passed by eight votes, but Article 1’s failure makes it moot.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said Wednesday he’s not entirely sure what the board will do next.
Its next meeting is scheduled two weeks from Tuesday, and he hasn’t discussed the matter with anyone in any depth yet.
“It’s been the board’s opinion that the sewer is worth something to all the people in Fair Haven, not just the people that use it, and so we will try to spread the cost of rebuilding that sewer plant across the board and at least have some of the money come from a different source than just the water users,” he said.
When the local option tax came to voters in March, it failed by three votes. Gunter said the town did its best to educate the public about the tax and charter.
“We had two hearings and we did a notification in the paper, we did direct mailings to homes, put information in bills, and handed fliers out at the transfer station,” he said. “We did a really great job with outreach this time, so we feel like we got all the information out to voters.”
He said it will be up to the board as to how it proceeds. Even if it were to go to voters again, it still has to find a way to pay off the bond.
“I think the board, without the option tax, they’re going to do some kind of combination of property tax and increase in sewer bills to make up that $152,000 payment,” he said. “It would have been nice, with the local option tax, we could have split that bond payment out three ways to reduce the burden on everybody, but that’s not the way it went.
Paul Allen-Webber, owner of Maple Wood Inn Bed and Breakfast, runs the No to Fair Haven Option Tax Facebook page as well. He said that even though the town does a good job communicating with its people, not everything is coming across, given how this vote went.
“I don’t think people understood what they were voting on, period. Let alone that both had to pass for it to go into effect,” he said on Wednesday.
Opponents of the tax asked the board in June to not place the question on the ballot to begin with, said Allen-Webber. Those against the tax had numerous issues with the proposal, not the least of them being that it would impact businesses left struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all down, down, down, and I don’t believe the projected revenues they were trying to sell people on were accurate because most restaurants and lodging are down by a minimum of 50% and some up to 90%,” he said. “The local option tax that was expected was not going to be enough to cover the money they were looking for, the bond payment anyway, so no matter what taxes and sewer rates were going to go up by some amount.”
He said the state’s 9% Rooms and Meals Tax has been enough to cost his business a few bookings here and there. “When you say 10% to somebody, that’s a double digit and their eyes bulge.”
According to Allen-Webber, many in the Fair Haven business community opposed the tax. He said businesses are taxed on nearly everything, and for a small operation like his, it adds up.
“I would be working the first two nights of every year for free just to cover the increased operating expense, and that doesn’t take into account the people who wouldn’t book because they didn’t like that 10% number,” he said.
He doesn’t believe voters, including himself, knew what they were getting into when they approved the sewer bond. Many believed it was already funded. Had they known this was the state of affairs, they might have voted differently, he said.
“I get that it’s a double-edged sword because we’re going to pay for it one way or another, but I also think that maybe this will push people to be a little more involved going forward,” he said.
Allen-Webber said towns that have successful local option taxes have a far greater number of tourists and visitors than Fair Haven does, and that the 1% local option tax would have been paid by people who live in town and can’t afford to shop elsewhere.
