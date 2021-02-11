BRANDON — Taxpayers won’t have to come up with more money to pay for the Segment Six project.
Acting on a request from Town Clerk and Treasurer Sue Gage, the Select Board voted unanimously Monday to take $295,109 from a fund fed by the 1% local option tax and use it to pay off the town’s portion of the roughly $28 million project.
Segment Six was the total overhaul of Route 7 through the middle of Brandon. Construction began in 2018 and was mostly finished by the end of 2019, with odds and ends being finished up through 2020. The town had been planning a big celebration for its new road, sidewalks, waterlines, streetlights and parking spaces, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to get creative and put those celebrations off until later in the year.
The town had much to celebrate, as the project disrupted foot and vehicle traffic during the course of two construction seasons. Many community members and organizations had to work hard to keep the downtown economy afloat with promotions.
State and federal government picked up the lion’s share of the project cost, but the town had to match a small portion of those funds. One of the ways it planned to do so was to install the local 1% tax and set those funds aside for infrastructure.
“This is a big deal,” said Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins, adding that this fund has collected money since around 2015.
Town Manager David Atherton said the latest invoice on the project is likely the last major one the town will see. He believes the project is still under budget and there may be some paperwork left, but it’s all largely complete.
“This is the end, it’s pretty exciting,” he said.
Hopkins said the board, Atherton, community members at Town Meeting, and the towns’ state representatives all came together to make the project happen, specifically the option tax to help fund it.
“Brandon did something very unique and got itself a charter from the Legislature specifically to authorize us to impose the 1% tax,” said Hopkins. “It had not previously been allotted to a community like Brandon, which has been on the receiving side of the educational funding formula. It has previously been reserved for towns that were on the sending side of the educational funding formula.”
To impose a local option tax, towns have to take a number of steps, among them changing the town charter, which requires Legislative approval.
Selectman Doug Bailey said he’s pleased the entire fund wasn’t depleted.
“This is the reason I feel very comfortable not running for selectman anymore, I wanted this money set aside from Segment Six so we wouldn’t have to go to the voters again,” he said.
Bailey noted that many around Brandon travel to and through it, so it’s a good use of the sales tax to fund infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.
According to Hopkins, there was $483,000 in the fund as of June 30. This payment will leave it with $183,000.
