FAIR HAVEN — The town government hopes voters will reconsider approving a 1% local option tax to pay for a new wastewater treatment facility, meanwhile new water meters have some users on the system upset over unexpectedly high bills.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Tuesday that the tax went on the ballot at town meeting day and failed by three votes. The town did little to explain the matter to voters, however.
“Three votes is very, very close. Some people told me they wished they had known what it was for, they would have voted 'yes,'” said Gunter.
He said the Select Board has decided to put the question to voters again during the general election Nov. 3. A flier has been circulated to townsfolk with information about the tax. Two public hearings will be held, both at 7 p.m. at the Town Office at 5 North Park Place, on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.
According to the flier, the 1% tax will apply to jewelry, room rentals and meals, alcohol products and Amazon.com purchases. Exemptions include groceries, clothing, home heating fuel, car purchases, gasoline and anything not currently taxed.
Gunter said the board has worded the language on the ballot so that the tax will go only towards paying the $156,000 annual bond payment. The tax will go away once that’s paid.
According to the town, the Department of Taxes estimates that $123,000 would be collected from the 1% tax with Fair Haven keeping $86,000, about 70%. The state’s share goes into the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program. Amazon.com sales data isn’t included in that calculation.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said Tuesday that he was initially reluctant to approve of such a tax, but felt it was the fairest method of paying for the new treatment plant.
“The thing that convinced me to vote for it is, we couldn’t come up with a more equitable solution,’ he said. “We have to pay $3.5 million on a sewer plant improvement and to put that all on the sewer users isn’t fair because there’s an intrinsic value to having treated sewer in your town, even if you are not on it. It makes your town more viable, and that would help people not on the sewer.”
The new wastewater treatment facility will cost a little over $6 million. The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the town about half of the funds and lending it the other half, to be paid back in the form of a bond that voters approved in March.
Town officials have said the plant is aging, and while working well now, it will at some point need major repairs. Because the plant was built with few redundant systems, should something break, the service won’t be there until it’s fixed, which could take time and a great deal of money.
Higher bills
Gunter said quarterly water bills went out the week of Aug. 17, and about 40 people on the 900-user system have complained about the amounts to the town.
Many have voiced concerns about the water bills on the Facebook page, Fair Haven, Vermont: its People, Places and Past with some claiming their bills are double the normal amount.
Gunter said he hasn’t seen any that have doubled, but he has found some showing sharp increases.
Rates have gone up, but not by enough to explain a large spike. Gunter said the water rate had been $6.66 per 1,000 gallons and is up 11 cents. The sewer rate was at $13.29 and has increased by 13 cents.
What has changed are new water meters. Gunter said the meters can be read by a town vehicle as it drives past a home, but they now detect things like leaks and pipe breaks. Gunter said what might be happening is people are forgetting to turn off hoses or sprinklers, which can register as line leaks.
Filling a swimming pool, unless the owner notifies the town, comes up as a line break. Gunter said the town is sending notices to people with these issues suggesting they get their pipes checked.
Gunter said he and other town employees are investigating to make sure there isn’t an issue with the new meters. He said he will be pulling random water bills, a few meters have been sent to their manufacturer for testing, and the town is checking to make sure its employees were all trained properly.
He said the town often sees an uptick in water bill complaints around this time of year, as usage is high in the summer. The new meters may be highlighting waste that was always there and just went undetected.
“I don’t think there’s any concern with the meters, we’re just now shining a light on where the waste is,” said Gunter.
Richards said he expected many people would attend a Tuesday Select Board meeting but doubts the town will have many answers, though it is investigating.
“Some people got some very large bills and we have to make sure they’re right,” he said. “We don’t know that they’re wrong, but we certainly are going to make the effort to make sure they’re right.”
Richards said he noticed that with his own bill it was accounting for an additional three weeks. He wasn’t sure why that happened, and it’s another thing the town will be looking into.
