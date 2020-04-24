Rutland County school officials say their “attendance” has been good, despite the switch to remote learning.
Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that some teachers were finding less than half their students participating in remote education, especially in schools with many low-income students who may not have easy access to computers or internet connections.
But educators in Rutland County say they have been able to provide equipment to students although they concede some students in a rural state like Rutland just live outside of easy access to internet.
Bill Olsen, principal at Rutland High School, pointed out the Vermont Agency of Education had put out guidance, updated on April 6, for taking attendance while schools were closed by order of Gov. Phil Scott to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus.
“Students who make some form of contact with their classroom teacher or other instructional staff in a day should be counted as present for that day,” the memo from Daniel French, secretary of the agency reads.
Olsen said teachers have interpreted the guidance in a variety of ways.
“If there's some kind of educational connection with the kids every day than we call them present. That could mean we expect the kids are going to be all together in a video chat, a video conference if it's with a teacher (and) they're doing a lesson that way. I've seen that in a lot of different classes. Or it could mean, I've seen this in some classes, they're going to say, 'You're going to have to read this assignment and respond to this on a blog' so maybe the whole class can see this class discussion. Or it could even mean that the teacher is saying, 'You're going to have to do this assignment and you can pass it in to me by the end of the day,'” he said.
Steven Sampson, assistant principal for RHS, said the loss of a common definition of attendance has created some extra work. If a teacher takes attendance through a completed assignment, the student may turn the assignment in after the deadline for attendance, which means office staff have to go back and replace what had been marked as an absence.
“One of the logistical challenges that we're experiencing is attendance under the distance learning structure isn't as black and white as it was under a traditional setting,” Sampson said.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent of the Slate Valley Supervisory Union, said there had been some families in her district with whom educators had “very limited contact.”
“They're very few in number. What we have allowed for is a flexible remote learning environment where we expect the kids to check in daily but it might not be during the typical 8 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.) time,” she said.
Olsen-Farrell said Slate Valley isn't running a typical school day, in part because they understand that some parents are struggling to work from home and help with their children's education.
Rob Bliss, assistant superintendent for the Rutland City Public Schools, said staff at the central office will be tracking attendance on a weekly basis.
“On a daily basis, what the schools are doing is trying to track who's engaged and who's not and then they're going to talk to us on a weekly basis and say, 'OK, here are the students we see that we're reaching out to and trying to solve a problem,'” he said.
While education is now being delivered remotely, the Rutland Schools still observed a spring break that started April 9. Since classes resumed, Bliss said, attendance has been strong with the district's primary schools and middle school.
“I would say, at the primary level it's probably about the same, maybe down just a hair, in terms of interacting with a kid on a daily basis. Families that struggled with connectivity at first are connected now. And if you check with the Intermediate School, they're seeing the same thing,” he said.
Bliss said there had been some difficulty before the break with a small number of students who weren't checking in and who had changed address or phone numbers but school staff reached out though other ways.
Bliss said he also expects there could be a few students, as the weather improves and if self-isolation restrictions are eased, who may “struggle to stay connected.”
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Superintendent Judith Pullinen said each of the schools in the district has worked out how to take attendance with the help of the teaching staff. Attendance is reported to the central office every Friday.
Pullinen said administrators recognized learning was asynchronous and didn't want to penalize students for learning at their own pace.
“We have had some high achievers (at the high school level) who might do everything on a Monday and then Tuesday they do something else. But we do have daily contact with them,” she said.
A guidance counselor or principal may check on students who don't report for attendance, Pullinen added, and, if necessary, the school resource office might be tasked with checking on the student.
Since remote learning, the school resource officer was only called into action once, Pullinen said.
Slate Valley and Greater Rutland both have families in internet “dead zones.” Olsen-Farrell said educators are providing those families with hard copies of educational materials and assignments.
“But obviously, it's not ideal,” she added.
According to Sampson, Rutland City worked on attendance issues at the beginning of the transition to remote learning.
“From the early stages, our faculty and staff were fantastic about making connections or trying to make connections with students or parents if (the student) was missing class time or if they seemed to be absent and that was an effective process,” he said.
Calls from school staff have been successful in reaching most RHS students.
But Sampson said there were still a “small handful” of students, he estimated it was between 15 and 20 students, who have been “somewhat consistently absent.” Those efforts haven't been as successful and RHS has followed unsuccessful attempts to reach those students and families with a paper letter sent by mail, reminding them school is in session and offering help if the family needed assistance navigating the process.
Olsen said there was another layer, led by Greg Schillinger, also an assistant principal at RHS, and guidance counselors, who were working on list of students, generated by teachers. Their goal is trying to catch those students who could be in danger of falling out of their education.
Olsen noted those students tended to be students who might have struggled even if the students were getting education in traditional school buildings.
But Olsen also pointed out that other students are thriving.
“There are other kids. This kind of fits them in this kind of format. They really enjoy it. They may not like the crowds or maybe the drama of a typical high school building and for them to have outlined very specifically, 'This is what you gotta do to pass this class' and go through the steps, kinda do it, maybe on your own timeline.' This has been good for them. We've seen some successes for kids who struggle normally and all of a sudden they're flourishing,” he said.
According to Olsen, educators at the high school have noticed and are considering the addition of remote learning for some students even after the pandemic has ended.
