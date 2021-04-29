Since last fall, three local seamstresses have provided hospice and dementia patients with handmade items to improve their care and bring comfort to their families.
The program doesn’t have an official name, said Martha Perantoni, volunteer coordinator at Bayada Hospice, which works with the seamstresses. The three make adult clothing protectors, fidget blankets, and memory bears.
The adult clothing protectors are the fastest to make and perhaps have the most utility. Louise Bouchard, of Rutland City, has lost track of how many she’s made for people.
“It’s very simple and much appreciated by everybody,” she said. Each person gets three protectors, she said, in case they need more than one in a day. She learned of the program from an ad in the Rutland Herald.
“I’ve made wedding gowns for our daughters, and I’ve made a men’s jacket for one of our sons when he was graduating from high school,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of sewing, little things, dresses and such.”
Bouchard is not a seamstress by trade. Her professional life was spent in finance, and she’s used her retirement years to volunteer her services with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, helping folks her age balance their checkbooks. When the pandemic hit, those programs went on hold, and so she went looking for some other way to help.
Bouchard can tweak the protector’s design to fit one’s gender, but doesn’t personalize them beyond that. The fidget blankets are another story.
“People with Alzheimer’s and dementia get fidgety, so this is a way to redirect that energy,” said Perantoni. “Some people will self-harm when they get so fidgety, so this is a way to redirect that and help them focus a little bit.”
The blankets are made by Terri McCormack. They go over a person’s lap and feature buttons, bits of Velcro, and things people can touch and look at when the mood strikes them.
“It’s four different squares with zippers and buttons, Velcro and different textures, so with each one that I make, I try to tailor it to that person and what they did in their younger lives, what they did growing up, their children, their religion,” said McCormack. “There was a woman who had been a truck driver, so I tried to create a windshield looking out on roads, some had been in the Navy so I was trying to incorporate pieces of that. Each one is really different.”
She learned to sew from her mother, Nita Herndon, who experienced dementia.
“Thinking of my own mother, she liked to fidget with material and the folds of it, this was years ago,” said McCormack. “So when I make them, I think of her, and I really enjoy making them. They’re a special gift I can make for other people.”
Kathy Willis spent the early months of the pandemic sewing protective masks. Lately she’s made a few memory bears.
“I had never heard of memory bears, so I had to do a lot of research to find out what it was all about, but it’s a lovely project, a lovely idea,” she said.
Memory bears are stuffed toy bears made from materials that belonged to a hospice patient, typically an item of clothing, and are given to the families of the deceased as a keepsake.
Willis said it took her some time to select a design that was both cute and easy to work with.
“I just hope it brings some pleasure and comfort,” she said.
Perantoni said more volunteers are always welcome. Anyone wishing to offer some help in some capacity can email her at mperantoni@bayada.com or call 802-282-4122.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.