CLARENDON - Students throughout Rutland County intend to participate in a “Climate Strike” on Friday, temporarily walking out of class and conducting events to promote knowledge of global issues affecting climate change in a movement popularized by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
In an email, students from Mill River Unified Union School District conveyed their intention to leave class for a brief ceremony in the late morning, and Rutland High School Principal Bill Olsen said the RHS Environmental Group, after requesting to participate, will present a slideshow created by Vermont climate scientist Alan Betts and deliver their own speeches as well.
