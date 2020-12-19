CASTLETON — A local teenager and pageant finalist created a fundraiser to benefit dairy farmers that she hoped would raise $100 by the end of the month but has already raised $500.
Madison Spafford, 16, a Castleton resident and student at Middlebury Union High School, began selling bows at the beginning of the month that can be placed on livestock or pets as “Boots and Bows.” She asks those who donate $1 for a bow take a photo of the animal once the bow is put on, post it to social media and “tag” her so she can repost them to her Instragram page @maddie.p.spafford.
“I want more people to be aware of struggling farmers and how much they work. A lot them are underappreciated. The bows just help everyone interact with each other. It’s just nice to be able to go online and look at all the photos of everyone supporting farmers from a distance,” she said.
Getting to $500 in less than a month involved social media outreach, according to Spafford. She started on Instagram on her own page, moved to Facebook on the Cedar Meadow Farm page, and now she said every day she gets a request to either buy bows or make a donation.
“I was very surprised. I’m very happy that everyone’s supporting it but my goal was to get $100 by the end of the month so to think I have $500 already and it’s only mid-December, it’s crazy,” she said.
Spafford said she developed the idea with her pageant coach, Janelle Mada — who works out of Rutland — while they were considering community service projects.
“Ever since I was little, like as far back as I can remember, I’ve always loved farm animals and farms in general. So we started talking about what I could do to help local farmers because we know they’ve been struggling a lot lately with the pandemic,” she said.
Boots and Bows, named for the fancy bows people place on their animals and the scruffy boots farmers wear doing their work, launched on Dec. 1.
Bows can be purchased by emailing Spafford at Bootsnbows04@gmail.com. Spafford said the bows will be mailed or dropped off if the buyer is close enough, along with a card that explains the project.
The money from Boots and Bows will be donated to the Vermont Farm Fund, which will find a dairy farm in need to receive the money.
The Cedar Meadow Farm in Cornwall is in the family for Maddie and there are some goats there, but she says she has a preference for cows.
“Definitely a farm girl,” she said.
Spafford, along with Brookelyn Kimball, a Proctor teenager, won a national title at an August pageant in Connecticut.
“A lot of people are surprised that I live on a farm, and then I go out and do pageants,” she said.
Spafford said she enjoys living in different worlds and learns from both. She said a farmer does a lot of work but a pageant requires months of preparation as well.
She’s entering the Miss Vermont pageant in March, and got the title of America’s Teen Liberty Miss in October.
“I love it. I’ve made many friends from (the pageants), and we’re all supportive of each other,” she said.
