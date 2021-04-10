CASTLETON — After raising more than $2,000 to help Vermont farmers, a local teenager is being recognized as part of Gov. Phil Scott’s Rays of Kindness Initiative.
The Rays of Kindness has been an occasional part of the Scott administration, appearing as Vermonters step up and go above and beyond to serve the Green Mountain state.
In December, Madison Spafford started a nonprofit, Boots & Bows. She sold small bows which she suggested be displayed on pets or livestock.
The bows sell for $1 and Madison has donated the proceeds to the Vermont Farms Fund.
In a letter, Scott said Madison had shown “kindness and goodwill” by creating Boots & Bows.
“While this year has been the most challenging many of us will collectively ever face, there have also been many reasons to feel hopeful and inspired. It’s Vermonters like you — who band together during hard times — who have helped us light the way for the nation in acts of kindness and community spirit,” Scott wrote.
A notification that Madison is part of the Rays of Kindness is expected to be posted to Scott’s Facebook page during the weekend.
On Friday, Madison’s mother said the family had just sent a little information to the governor’s office about Boots & Bows and hadn’t expected a response.
“We got an email that said, ‘Can you send us pictures and more information about this?’ Then they sent us this (letter from Scott.) We were pretty surprised,” Brenda Spafford said.
Madison, 16, said she was “in shock.”
“I didn’t know what to say. It’s a very big honor, just to get a letter and then to get the Ray of Kindness Initiative,” she said.
Madison called it “crazy” that her idea, which she started in December, had already gotten such attention by the beginning of April.
“It’s blown up, pretty much,” she said.
Two local television news stations have done stories about Madison, but she continues to live the life of a Vermont farm kid. On Thursday, she was at her family’s Cornwall farm. She helped deliver goats at Cedar Meadows Farm with her stepmother, Alyssa Spafford, that day.
“I honestly thought it was just going to be family and friends that would notice it and maybe a couple other people. I didn’t think it would spread across the state,” she said.
Madison said she loves that her effort is helping farmers who have, like others, struggled during the pandemic.
Madison, who goes to school in Middlebury, has asked people who buy a bow to send her a photo after they place it on their animal so she can display the photos on Instagram. While she said she was reluctant to choose a favorite, she said a photo of a bow-wearing hamster was “pretty cute.”
Many have been placed on cows and cats, and Madison said some parents attach the bows to their kids.
Madison has raised $1,700, but she has recently gotten word of a large local donation that will put the total at more than $2,000.
Also, Madison has been involved with pageants and expects to compete in Miss Vermont Teen in June.
Bows can be purchased by sending an email to Bootsnbows04@gmail.com and making a request.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.