RUTLAND — The Vermont Community Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The money is from the foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.
“We are honored that the Vermont Community Foundation recognizes the unique value and position that home health and hospice care provides to our community,” stated Ron Cioffi, CEO of VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. “Our staff is on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis providing essential services to our patients every day Gifts like this from the COVID-19 Response Fund will help us address the overwhelming issues presented by caring for communities in crisis.”
The VNA stated that the money will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, other supplies used to treat patients with COVID-19, and to support virtual visits and remote work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.