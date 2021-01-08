A local woman is facing a felony charge after police said she fractured the skull of a baby who is about 2 months old.
Kayla Smith, 33, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of cruelty to a child with serious injury resulting.
Smith was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with a woman who spoke to police during their investigation.
The charges against Smith are based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, and an affidavit written by Erin Perry, a family services worker for the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
Ashe said an anonymous call was made to a DCF hotline on Dec. 28. The caller alleged that Smith had blown marijuana smoke into the baby’s face. Also, the caller said Smith uses crack cocaine and appears to be “nodding off” while dealing with the baby.
According to the caller, Smith said to the baby, “I’m gonna (expletive) kill you if you don’t shut up.”
The affidavit said the caller was later identified as Haley Brown, of Rutland, who spoke to police on Jan. 4.
Brown said she had known Smith for 7 or 8 years.
On Jan. 1, DCF investigator Donna Jones and Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, went to Smith’s home.
Smith allegedly blamed Matthew Lacombe, the baby’s father, for making the report. She allegedly admitted to using drugs in the past and said she had been getting treatment, but left the program with the support from her treatment providers.
Smith told the investigators she had two other children who had been taken away because she was homeless, and said she wouldn’t do anything to risk losing the baby she was accused of abusing.
Perry said Smith blamed a woman named “Rebecca Johnson” for dropping the baby.
The baby was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center and then the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) to be examined. Smith was not able to ride with the baby to UVM because of COVID-19 restrictions, but followed the baby to the hospital in Burlington.
On Jan. 2, UVM staff told investigators that Smith had left the hospital, saying she would return later in the day. A UVM staff member said around 8 p.m. Jan. 2 that Smith had been called “multiple times” but hadn’t returned.
A UVM doctor provided exam notes on Jan. 4 that said the baby had a right parietal skull fracture.
Mary-Ellen Rafuse, a social worker, told Rutland County’s State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy on Jan. 4 that Lacombe had come to UVM to be with the baby, but Smith had not returned.
Perry told Ashe that DCF had been dealing with Smith since 2014 because of substance abuse issues. She said Smith’s first two children were in the custody of the state of South Carolina and Smith has no contact with them.
Perry said DCF had started a case after the baby was born because of alleged substance abuse by Smith. The agency confirmed Smith was being treated in November at the Westridge Clinic, but she left the program in December “against recommendations.”
Brown, who had made the initial phone call, spoke to police Jan. 4 and said she was staying at Smith’s home Dec. 31.
Brown said she saw Smith hit the baby on the right side of his face and then hit him in the back of the head.
Smith was arrested on Jan. 5. She declined to speak with police.
If Smith is convicted of the charge against her, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
